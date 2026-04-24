Ghanaian women detained in Saudi Arabia are set for deportation back to Ghana after diplomatic talks

Ambassador Alhaji Said Sinare confirms positive discussions securing the women's welfare and return

Inmates express immense relief and gratitude for the arrangements made for their return

Some Ghanaian women in detention in Saudi Arabia are set to be deported to Ghana following diplomatic engagements with the Gulf country.

Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare, said there had been productive discussions with relevant officials aimed at securing the welfare and return of the affected citizens.

Ghanaian Women in Detention in Saudi Arabia Get Major Relief, Set to be Deported to Ghana

Source: Facebook

Sinare gave an update on the situation in a statement on Facebook.

He said he visited the women in detention in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for various unnamed offences.

The visit formed part of my ongoing efforts to engage relevant authorities and ensure the welfare of our citizens abroad."

He noted that the women expressed immense relief and gratitude upon learning that arrangements had been made for their return to Ghana.

"The inmates expressed deep relief and appreciation upon receiving this news, and their renewed hope was evident. This development underscores president John Dramani Mahama's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of Ghanaians wherever they may find themselves."

He added that he would continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth reintegration process upon their return to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh