Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, has passed away

Amuzu's tenure focused on local development in education, healthcare, and infrastructure

The late politician was known for promoting grassroots governance and community participation

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Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akatsi North District, has been reported dead.

Goodman Paul Ayrah, Second Vice Chairman of the NPP in Akatsi North, confirmed the death to the media.

GNA reported that news of the death had been received in NPP circles but noted that official communication from the bereaved family and the party hierarchy was yet to be issued.

Amuzu served as DCE for Akatsi North and was associated with efforts to promote local development, including initiatives in education, healthcare delivery, and rural infrastructure.

Until his demise, he was described as a development-oriented administrator and public servant with experience in local governance and policy implementation.

He held various professional and leadership roles within the public sector, contributing to district-level planning, administration, and community development initiatives.

During his tenure as he pushed for community-based projects, including the expansion of school infrastructure, support for Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, and the improvement of feeder roads to enhance access to farming communities.

He was also noted for promoting grassroots participation in governance, strengthening institutional coordination, and supporting revenue mobilisation efforts within the district.

Source: YEN.com.gh