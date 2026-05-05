Prison Break Attempt Foiled as Accra Court Remands Three Suspects
- The Accra District Court remanded three individuals on Tuesday following an alleged plot to escape from police custody
- Two women connected to a SIM card registration case were granted bail while investigations into the matter continue
- A video from the court on May 5, 2026, captured the suspects being escorted in handcuffs by police personnel
The Accra District Court has remanded three suspects following an alleged failed attempt to escape from police custody.
The court proceedings on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, also granted bail to two female suspects accused of aiding the escape plot by registering a SIM card used in the operation.
In an X video following the court hearing, the remanded suspects were seen walking out of the premises in handcuffs under heavy police presence.
The two women, who were granted bail, were also captured in cuffs alongside the other suspects as they left the courtroom.
Watch the X video below.
Alleged escape plot sparks reactions
The attempted escape has triggered discussions regarding security protocols within police holding facilities. Netizens who viewed the footage of the suspects expressed various opinions on the daring nature of the alleged plot.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the prison break attempt below:
@Issaka525 said:
"One of the biggest mistakes is trying to escape."
@ebenezer_annani stated:
"See the women, too, SHM."
@gyasi_newton added:
"Same as sending substance to the police station."
@KSnetne wrote:
"Prison break nibii."
@cybhoy shared:
"Hmm."
Police officers caught asking for bribe
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man driving his vehicle at night encountered some personnel of the Ghana Police Service at a mounted security checkpoint.
The driver was stopped by the police, as is the practice, and turned on the light so the officers could clearly see inside the car.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh