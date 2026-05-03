A Ghanaian driver faced bribery demands from police officers in the Osu environs after a routine vehicle search

The police officers accused him of an offence and threatened to take him to court if he did not give them some money

Ghanaians on social media reacted with many calling for transparency and guidelines on police stop and search practices

A Ghanaian man driving his vehicle at night encountered some personnel of the Ghana Police Service at a mounted security checkpoint.

The driver was stopped by the police, as is the practice, and turned on the light so the officers could clearly see inside the car.

Police personnel demand a bribe from a driver at a checkpoint. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook video, the police greeted him and asked him to get out of the car so they could search the vehicle. The driver informed them that he had money in the car and wanted to take it out.

After the search, he was found to be guilty of an offence. Even though the specific offence was not mentioned in the video, one of the police officers said it wasn't a jailable offence, but one where they will only fine him.

The police officers then asked him for money so they could let him go instead of processing him for court.

Even though he pleaded with him, they asked him to give the four officers money. The driver gave them the money and took their mobile contact so he could call them in case another police officer arrested him on the way for the same offence.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Police receiving bribe causes uproar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Padi Kwasi Michael said:

"I thought the IGP said the police don't take... anymore? What happened?"

Leopold Anuekatoah wrote:

"Aww,😅 for these past months Ghana Police Service cook proper soup🥘 paa, last minute dem carry sand and gravel come put inside the soup.😂😂🤦‍♂️."

George Appiah said:

"This week go long give these officers😅."

Bizmaq Mawunho Gagan wrote:

"Officer can’t even decipher that the chairman has eyeglasses on that records."

Ahmed Nabia Yakubu said:

"They even take momo in case you're not carrying cash. The boldness 😂."

Jayson Jay wrote:

"He cut off where they told him about his offence. I don't support their act, but if you want to publish something, publish the whole thing without editing it to make you look good."

Nii Tete said:

"It's about time the Ghana Police Service organised a forum between the police service and the general public. We have lots of questions for them that require answers and explanations."

Joseph Akologo S Wahab wrote:

"Chale, you work so hard, then someone somewhere carry sand put for your gari inside😂. They've had a good credit score until what I'm seeing 🤣🏃‍♂️."

Francis Lawer Doku said:

"Masa, where's the offence? You covered your offence and uncovered their reactions?"

Eric Xavier Amedzo wrote:

"Ghana Police Service, please take this opportunity to advise the general public on whether these stop and searches are legal and, if legal, what the public is to expect. There are too many instances of these happening, and it would be very helpful if a general guideline were published."

Source: YEN.com.gh