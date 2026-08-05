The UK government has outlined two paid services that allow applicants to receive faster decisions on visa, settlement, and citizenship applications

The priority service and super priority service carry different processing timelines, with fees applied to every individual named on the application

Refunds are not usually issued even when the Home Office itself causes delays beyond the stated processing windows

The UK government has set out how applicants can access faster decisions on visa, settlement, and citizenship applications in 2026, detailing two separate paid tiers with distinct timelines and costs attached to each.

UK government outlines priority and super priority services for faster visa, settlement, and citizenship applications, detailing costs, timelines, and refund policies. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Priority service costs and timelines

Official guidance published by the UK government confirms that eligible applicants may choose between a priority service and a super priority service when submitting their applications, in addition to paying the standard application fee.

The priority service is priced at £500 per applicant on top of the standard fee. Under this arrangement, most visa and settlement decisions are returned within five working days.

However, family visa applications submitted from outside the United Kingdom, covering partners, spouses, parents, children, and adults seeking care from a relative, fall within a longer window of up to 30 working days. Citizenship applications also carry the 30-working-day timeline under this service tier.

The clock starts either on the day of an in-person identity appointment or on the working day following the completion of document uploads through the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Super priority service: What applicants pay

The super priority service costs £1,000 per person above the standard application fee and is not available for citizenship applications. Applicants who complete their identity appointment in person on a weekday can expect a decision by the end of the next working day.

Where the appointment falls on a weekend or bank holiday, the decision window extends to two working days. The same timelines apply to those using the ID Check app, depending on when documents are submitted.

Where family members are included in the same application, each individual must pay the chosen premium separately, meaning a family of four opting for the super priority service would pay £4,000 in service fees alone, excluding the base application costs.

The government confirmed that all members of a joint application would receive their decisions simultaneously, though cases requiring in-person fingerprinting and photographs may take longer.

The Home Office also noted that stated processing times could be exceeded if additional information is required or if details need to be verified with other government departments. Applicants are informed when this occurs, but refunds are not ordinarily provided, even in instances where the delay originates with the government rather than the applicant.

UK launches job platform for foreign workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had launched an official job website designed to help foreign nationals search for employment opportunities.

The platform is accessible to prospective workers from any country who are exploring the possibility of relocating to the UK for work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh