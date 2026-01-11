Two men were allegedly kidnapped by five suspects while they were travelling from the Greater Accra Region to the Eastern Region

The suspects demanded a ransom of GH¢400,000 from the victims’ family and later asked for an initial deposit of GH¢5,000

When the suspects were arrested, the police retrieved an unspecified amount of fake cedi notes, cash totalling GH¢4,600, among others

The Nsawam Police Command has apprehended five people suspected to be kidnappers who abducted two men travelling from Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, January 10, 2025, the Police Command received intelligence that two men had been to an unknown location.

The police reported that the suspects demanded a ransom of. The suspects later asked the victims’ family to make an initial deposit of GH¢5,000.

The officers from Nsawam, with support from the Suhum police, acted swiftly. They lured the suspects to a dinking spot near the Suhum Roundabout, where all five were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Suleman Salifu, 24; Godfred Owusu, 26; Antwi Bismark, 27; Anas Salis, 38; and Gyamfi Isaac, 33.

Meanwhile, the victims, Seidu Sambiane, 28, and Ibrahim Alhassan, 42, were rescued during the operation.

Police retrieve fake money from suspects

After their arrest, the police searched an unregistered vehicle used by the suspects. It was an Acura 4×4 vehicle.

retrieved an unspecified amount of fake GH¢100 and GH¢200 currency notes, specimen papers cut to the size of banknotes, and cash totalling GH¢4,600.

Police also recovered a pistol, a cutlass, talismans and amulets, as well as five mobile phones.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

