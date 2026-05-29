Weather Alert: Gmet Forecasts Fine Conditions With Slight Chance of Thunderstorms on May 29
- Ghanaians can expect sunny weather with some mist or fog on the first part of May 29, 2026
- Coastal areas may experience rainfall, while the south faces mixed sunshine and cloudiness
- Northern Ghana will see sunny conditions with slight chances of thunderstorms later in the day
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast some sunny weather for the rest of May 29 in some parts of the country.
This follows a forecast of mist or fog patches along the coastline, forest and hilly areas during the early hours of the day.
In its update on X, the agency said there would, however, be a chance of rainfall over a few areas along the coastline.
As the day progresses, a mixture of sunshine and cloudiness will prevail over most parts of southern Ghana, with cases of thundery rains over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas from mid-afternoon into the evening.
The northern half will experience sunny conditions during the day with slight chances of thunderstorms or rain from late afternoon into the evening.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.