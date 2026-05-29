Ghanaians can expect sunny weather with some mist or fog on the first part of May 29, 2026

Coastal areas may experience rainfall, while the south faces mixed sunshine and cloudiness

Northern Ghana will see sunny conditions with slight chances of thunderstorms later in the day

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast some sunny weather for the rest of May 29 in some parts of the country.

This follows a forecast of mist or fog patches along the coastline, forest and hilly areas during the early hours of the day.

There is a chance of rainfall in parts of Ghana on May 29. Credit: Pius Ekpei/Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

In its update on X, the agency said there would, however, be a chance of rainfall over a few areas along the coastline.

As the day progresses, a mixture of sunshine and cloudiness will prevail over most parts of southern Ghana, with cases of thundery rains over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas from mid-afternoon into the evening.

The northern half will experience sunny conditions during the day with slight chances of thunderstorms or rain from late afternoon into the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh