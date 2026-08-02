Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah unveiled the Warrior King Native Collection on July 31, 2026, celebrating Ghana's cultural diversity

The limited-edition timepiece features a kente-inspired enamel dial with Ghanaian ethnic group names, including Ewe, Ga-Dangme, Akan, and Gurma inscribed on the bezel

The automatic mechanical watch comes with sapphire crystal, a five-year international warranty, and a vegetable-tanned leather strap

Ghana's watchmaking scene has a striking new entry. Celebrated Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah has introduced the Warrior King Native Collection.

Watch lovers and enthusiasts have described the unique design as Ghana's first watch featuring a kente-inspired dial, drawing widespread admiration online and putting a Ghanaian-designed timepiece firmly in the spotlight.

Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah goes global as he designs a unique watch with kente enamel dial. Photo credit: @patrickamofah.

Source: Instagram

Patrick Amofah's native watch unites Ghanaians

Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah's latest watch design paid tribute to Ghana's cultural mosaic, with the dial drawing directly from the rich colours and geometric patterns of kente cloth, rendered in black, gold, red, and green enamel.

Around the bezel, the names of Ghanaian ethnic communities, including Ewe, Ga-Dangme, Akan, and Gurma, are inscribed, making the watch as much a cultural statement as it is a horological one.

Beyond the striking aesthetics, the Warrior King Native Collection was built to serious standards. It houses an automatic mechanical movement, the Warrior King Movement, housed in a 316L stainless steel case with sapphire crystal up front and an exhibition sapphire caseback that lets wearers view the movement.

The watch is paired with a vegetable-tanned leather strap and a butterfly deployment clasp, with noctilucent hands for low-light legibility.

Water resistance sits at 5 ATM, or 50 metres, and every piece carries a five-year international warranty. Each watch is individually numbered, confirming its limited-edition status.

The launch message framed the collection as something larger than a luxury product, positioning it as a reminder that the diversity across Ghana's communities is a source of collective strength rather than division.

The brand expressed a hope that the Native Collection would carry that message beyond Ghana to the rest of Africa and the world.

The Instagram photo of Patrick Amofah is below:

Reactions as Patrick Amofah designs kente watch

The unveiling quickly attracted admiring comments from followers across social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@anaapplus wrote:

"This is well crafted and beautiful. I'd love to gift this 🤞🏾🤝✅"

@brako22richard_ said:

"Very beautiful"

@kwamelegend commented:

"This is awesome!!!"

@lebosstours added:

"Beautiful"

@africanurbanvillageshop wrote:

"Soo beautiful".

The Instagram video is below:

Caveman gifts Otumfuo customised clock

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who received a custom Caveman gold clock, which was auctioned live during the ceremony held as part of the anniversary celebration.

Business mogul Nick Danso Adjei won the competitive bid with GH¢1.5 million, sparking widespread reactions online.

The celebration of the King of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana, marking 27 years since enstoolment, featured several significant events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh