Petr Vlachovsky has been banned for life from all football activities after committing a serious offence

UEFA confirmed the decision following a major misconduct investigation, with FIFA urged to extend the ban worldwide

The case has sparked strong reactions across football, with FIFPRO backing the ruling and calling for stronger player protection

A Czech women’s football coach has been handed a lifetime ban from all football-related activities after secretly filming players in changing rooms.

Petr Vlachovsky, who previously coached FC Slovacko’s women’s team and also worked with the Czech Republic Under-19 women’s side, was sanctioned by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) following an investigation into serious misconduct allegations.

UEFA imposes a lifetime ban on Petr Vlachovsky following a misconduct investigation linked to the secret filming of women’s football players. Image credit: SportCt

Source: Twitter

UEFA bans Petr Vlachovsk for life

In a statement released on May 20, 2026, featured by Al Jazeera, UEFA confirmed the decision to ban Vlachovsky for life and also requested FIFA to extend the punishment worldwide, while urging the Czech Football Association to revoke his coaching licence.

According to Czech media reports, the coach was convicted in May 2025 after admitting to secretly recording players, including minors, with the youngest victim reportedly aged 17.

He was given a suspended one-year prison sentence alongside a five-year domestic coaching ban.

The case first emerged in 2023 and led to his immediate dismissal from FC Slovacko, who said they acted swiftly once the allegations surfaced and fully cooperated with authorities.

The club described itself as an affected party and stressed its support for the players involved throughout the investigation.

Meanwhile, football’s global players’ union, FIFPRO, welcomed UEFA’s decision, saying the ruling sends a strong message that abusive behaviour has no place in the sport and that player welfare must remain a top priority at all levels of football.

Source: YEN.com.gh