A young Ghanaian man showed how he has invested his money instead of spending on women and encouraged other men to do the same

In a video on X, the young man said he had bought an auto-rickshaw popularly called 'Pragya', which works for him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A young Ghanaian man who claimed to be the owner of an auto-rickshaw popularly called 'Pragya' encouraged his fellow men to stop spending their money on women and rather save or invest for better yields.

The young man narrated an incident that transpired, which made him realise that investing instead of spending on women was the best decision.

A young Ghanaian man advises his fellow men to stop spending on women and invest their money in profitable ventures. Photo credit: Getty Images & Spero Motors/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young man captured himself sitting in a 'Pragya'. He claimed to be the owner of the auto-rickshaw.

The happy young man indicated that he bought the auto-rickshaw with his money and gave it to another person to work with and render sales for an agreed duration.

However, the young man said it was raining, and he called the 'Pragya' driver to come pick him up so the rain would not beat him.

He indicated that if he were in a love relationship, he would have spent the money he used to purchase the 'Pragya' on a woman who may later abandon him.

The young man said he only saves or invests his money in things that would benefit him and not in women and love relationships.

He encouraged his fellow men to stop giving their money to women and rather use it for beneficial things.

"If I were dating, I would not have money to buy 'Pragya.' It is raining, and I have called my 'Pragya' driver to come and pick me up to the house. If I were dating, my girlfriend would have spent all my money. I would not be able to buy Pragya."

"Keep dating and enjoying love relationships without investing your money in 'Pragya' or any other business," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Pragya driver sends girlfriend to nursing school

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Pragya driver had sponsored his girlfriend so she could attend nursing training college.

In a video at the time, the young man seemed worried that his partner might later ditch him after completing her education.

Consequently, the pragya driver asked Ghanaians to advise him on whether he had made the right decision to assist her.

Source: YEN.com.gh