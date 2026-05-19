South Dayi legislator Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor shared a birthday message to his wife, which turned out to be a massive revelation

Dafeamekpor's birthday wish revealed his wife to be a major political figure in the Greater Accra Region

The comments section of his birthday message was flooded with reactions from people who expressed surprise at the news

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South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor dropped a bombshell on keen followers of politics with a simple birthday message.

Dafeamekpor, one of the more vocal MPs in Parliament and the Majority Chief Whip, has never really been subject to chatter about his private life.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor discloses Ebi Bright as his wife. Credit: Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

But when he revealed himself as the husband to Tema Mayor Ebi Bright, observers expressed shock at the news.

Dafeamekpor also noted that they had kids in the message, but it remains unclear how long they have been together.

"A very Special Happy Birthday wishes to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother. From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor. Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids."

The comments on the birthday message posted on X were filled with comments expressing utter surprise at the news.

"That's pleasant news to me. Glorious birthday celebration to her. She's a very intelligent and outspoken lady and I admire her."

"Am I the only person who didn’t know until today that Ebi Brught’s husband is Dafeamekpor?"

"But how have you been able to keep this low key? And even the streets didn't know. We could've gone 4 years without knowing ei Ghana things dey o"

Some commenters also started connecting the dots, recalling how visible he was during Bright's election dispute after the 2024 polls in the Tema Central Constituency.

"He was her lawyer during the electoral dispute, yet I could never have imagined they were a couple. He handled the case so professionally that it never crossed my mind they were husband and wife."

"Adey kai sey during the election asee sey he hold am some way during the conflict wey a ask ma body some questions buh ajust dawg sana I was right."

"I saw the way you were fighting for her on tv3 during election 2024."

What has Ebi Bright said about her private life?

Last year, Bright addressed the importance of keeping her marriage and family life private during her speech at the Youth Development Summit.

Ebi Bright greets staff on her first day as Tema's first female mayor. Credit: EbiBright

Source: Facebook

In her address, she urged young women to be intentional about the paths they choose in life, emphasising the significance of making informed decisions early on.

Bright, the first woman mayor of Tema, chose to keep her loved ones out of the limelight, fully aware of her limitations in safeguarding them from public scrutiny and judgment.

Ebi Bright left acting for politics

YEN.com.gh reported that Bright is among some actors who swapped the screen for politics.

She first went unopposed in the 2015 primaries on the NDC for the elections of 2016.

She then contested the seat of Tema Central Constituency in the Greater Accra region against the NPP’s Kofi Brako but lost.

Source: YEN.com.gh