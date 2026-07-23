FIFA has released an official statement after its Integrity Task Force investigated match-fixing allegations linked to the 2026 World Cup

The tournament was overshadowed by repeated refereeing controversies, with several of Argentina's matches coming under intense scrutiny

Weeks before the competition began, French police arrested an Ivory Coast international on suspicion of offences linked to match-fixing

FIFA has dismissed allegations of match-fixing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after its Integrity Task Force found no evidence of manipulated matches or suspicious betting activity during the tournament.

The governing body released its findings after Spain defeated Argentina in the final on July 19 in New York New Jersey.

The review involved experts from the FBI, INTERPOL, the United Nations Office on Crime, the Council of Europe, the International Betting Integrity Association, and several football governance bodies.

FIFA issues official response to 2026 World Cup match-fixing claims after Spain beat Argentina in the final. Photos by Carl Recine and BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA clears World Cup of match-fixing

After examining every fixture played during the tournament, FIFA's Integrity Task Force concluded that there were no irregular betting patterns or signs of match manipulation. FIFA's statement read:

"Based on the information collected and analysed throughout the competition, the Task Force identified no suspicious betting activity or indications of match manipulation in connection with any fixture."

The announcement comes after weeks of controversy surrounding refereeing decisions, particularly in Argentina's run to the final.

The Egyptian Football Association had urged FIFA to remove the officials who handled Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt, arguing that key decisions unfairly influenced the outcome.

An online petition demanding Argentina's expulsion from the tournament also gathered more than 10 million signatures after the semi-final victory over England.

"It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina. Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance," the petition read.

FIFA did not formally respond to the campaign, and its investigation found no evidence to support the allegations.

Ivorian striker Elye Wahi is under investigation for match-fixing. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Wahi investigation remained separate

Separately, Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi came under investigation before the World Cup after French police arrested him on May 29 over suspected betting-related offences.

Authorities were examining whether the 23-year-old deliberately received a yellow card during Nice's Ligue 1 meeting with Metz.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Wahi featured in three of Ivory Coast's four matches at the World Cup.

Why FIFA axed Egypt-Argentina referee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA ended François Letexier's World Cup campaign after he officiated the controversial Argentina-Egypt match.

The French referee's exit was part of FIFA's referee rotation policy, with France's progress to the semi-finals triggering conflict-of-interest rules.

Source: YEN.com.gh