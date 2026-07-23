GES officially approved the 2026/2027 academic calendar for all basic schools across the country

The calendar outlines three terms covering September 2026 to July 2027, with mid-term breaks scheduled each term

The 2027 BECE has been set for a specific window in May, with regional directors directed to share the dates widely

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the approved academic calendar for the 2026/2027 school year, covering all basic schools from Kindergarten through to Junior High School level.

GES approves the 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools, featuring three terms, mid-term breaks, and the 2027 BECE schedule from 5 to 12 May. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The calendar was shared on Instagram by Hello 101.5 FM on July 23, 2026, drawing attention from parents, teachers, and school administrators ahead of the new academic year.

The directive is contained in an official letter dated 6 May 2026, signed by Prof. Smile Dzisi (Mrs.), Deputy Director-General (MS), acting for the Director-General.

Regional Directors have been instructed to disseminate the calendar to all basic school heads through Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

Basic schools' approved 2026/2027 term dates out

The academic year is structured across three terms. The first term, running for 15 weeks, begins on 8 September 2026 and closes on 17 December 2026.

Schools will observe a two-day mid-term break on 5 and 6 November 2026, with the vacation period running from 18 December 2026 to 4 January 2027.

The second term spans 12 weeks, reopening on 5 January 2027 and closing on 25 March 2027. The vacation for this term runs from 26 March to 19 April 2027.

The third and final term covers 14 weeks, with schools resuming on 20 April 2027 and closing on 22 July 2027, marking the end of the academic year.

The Instagram post below contains the circulating GES statement announcing the 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools.

GES confirms date for 2027 BECE

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for 2027 is scheduled to run from Wednesday, 5 May to Wednesday, 12 May 2027.

Beyond the dates, the GES directive carries several additional instructions. Public holidays falling within the academic year are to be observed as they arise.

A two-day mid-term break has also been built into each of the three terms. Regional, Metro, Municipal, District, and school-level authorities are all expected to take note of the schedule and begin preparations to ensure a smooth academic year.

The GES orders schools in the Yendi Municipality to close for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II's funeral rites. Photo credit: GTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

GES consults authorities on schools closure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed all public and private schools in the Yendi Municipality to shut down temporarily so that students and staff can take part in funeral activities marking the passing of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II.

A GES statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, confirmed that the suspension of academic activities began at midday on Monday, 13 July, and remained in place through Thursday, July 16.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the schools are expected to reopen and resume normal classes on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh