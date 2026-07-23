Spanish midfielders Gavi and Fabian Ruiz returned to their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca after Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph

The city has a longstanding tradition of rewarding championship-winning athletes with their weight in tomatoes

Ruiz received 187 pounds of tomatoes while Gavi was awarded 151 pounds under the unique hometown custom

Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup winners Gavi and Fabian Ruiz have been honoured with an unusual hometown tradition after returning to Los Palacios y Villafranca following the national team's victory over Argentina in the final.

Both midfielders hail from the Andalusian city, and upon their return, locals upheld a longstanding custom of presenting championship-winning athletes with their exact weight in tomatoes.

Gavi and Fabian Ruiz Receive Their Weight in Tomatoes After Spain Win 2026 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

A weighty welcome home

According to a report shared by Fox News on X on 23rd June, Fabian Ruiz received 187 pounds of tomatoes, while Gavi was presented with 151 pounds, bringing the combined total to 338 pounds of produce gifted to the two players.

The tradition, deeply rooted in the city's culture, is reserved specifically for athletes who return home as champions.

The gesture reflects the pride Los Palacios y Villafranca takes in its sporting heroes, with the tomato ceremony serving as the city's distinctive way of marking a major triumph on the world stage.

Spain's World Cup Victory

Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to claim the title, with both Gavi and Fabian Ruiz playing central roles in the team's midfield throughout the tournament.

The victory has been met with widespread celebrations across Spain, with players receiving various forms of recognition from supporters and home communities since their return.

For the two midfielders, the tomato presentation stands out as among the more memorable of those tributes, representing a personal connection to their roots that no medal or trophy ceremony could replicate.

Source: YEN.com.gh