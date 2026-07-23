Ghanaian TikTok personality Efya Dragon confirmed during a live session on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, that she had complications from a recent BBL surgery

The controversial social media star shared that she suffered a leakage from the procedure that impacted her health and kept her away from the public eye

She said she had not told her friends or colleagues about her condition and was surprised when blogger MASK BLOG published the information online

Ghanaian TikTok personality Efya Dragon has broken her silence over her recent absence from public life, confirming the rumours of experiencing serious complications from a BBL surgery she underwent.

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Efya Dragon confirms battle with BBL complications and shares a health update. Photo source: @efyadragon

Source: TikTok

Rumours had recently emerged on Thursday, July 16, 2026, that the social media personality had suffered serious health complications after undergoing the cosmetic surgery, which cost her GH¢73,789 and was in critical condition at a medical facility.

However, neither Efya, her family, her management, nor her medical team issued an official statement to confirm her condition or provide further details about her health after the rumours emerged.

Efya Dragon confirms BBL complications

Speaking during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Efya Dragon shared that she developed a leakage following the procedure, which has since affected her health significantly.

According to her, she did not initially plan to address the matter publicly but felt compelled to speak after popular Ghanaian blogger MASK BLOG shared details of her condition online before she had the chance to do so herself.

"I got a leakage, so there is a hole in it, but with Gid, everything will be fine. I haven't told anyone that something has happened to me after the surgery and when you see me, nothing shows that I have experienced complications."

"I even saw a post where they stated the amount I paid for my surgery at the hospital, and I was like, "Whom did I tell that I had paid this money for the surgery? I haven't told anyone the truth about the amount I paid."

Efya claimed that a close friend contacted the blogger who broke the news of her BBL complications, who confirmed that a close associate of hers had shared the information with him.

Efya Dragon kept her condition private

What struck many viewers was Efya Dragon's admission that she had told virtually no one about what she was going through.

She noted that she had kept her friends and colleagues entirely in the dark about her health challenges, making the blogger's disclosure all the more startling to her.

"I have lied to all the girls who have questioned me since I came back after the surgery because I cannot mention the amount the doctor charged me. I am surprised someone wrote the amount I paid at the hospital, she said."

The BBL complication has been cited as the reason behind her prolonged absence from social media and public activity in recent months, a stretch that had already prompted speculation among her followers.

The TikTok video of TikToker Efya Dragon confirming rumours of BBL complications is below:

BBL risks back in the spotlight

BBL procedures, which involve transferring fat to the backside to enhance their shape, carry well-documented surgical risks, including infection and fluid leakage.

The surgery has faced increasing scrutiny across West Africa and globally as more women seek the procedure abroad or through unlicensed practitioners.

Efya Dragon's confirmation has reignited conversations online about the dangers associated with cosmetic surgery and the social media pressures that often drive young women towards such procedures.

TikToker Efya Dragon's BBL complications stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sandy mega commented:

"So you guys believe her?"

Wife_material 3% said:

"Ei, so every rumour is true o."

Abdullai670 wrote:

"Ah, polytank leakage anaa?🤔🤔. Efya, you’re doing some o."

Royalty commented:

"Hmm, I hope it's not another prank, because she once almost turned into a dragon. 🤨"

TikToker Asantewaa hospitalised amid family drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Asantewaa was hospitalised following her breakup with AMG Armani and family feud with her brother Kay Verli.

The emotional turmoil surrounding her alleged hospitalisation only added to the concern expressed by her fans, as social media buzzed with mixed reactions to her difficult situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh