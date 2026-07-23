Donald Trump was present at the 2026 World Cup trophy lift, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino stepped in to move him to the side

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A century-old rule tied to the theft of the original Jules Rimet trophy means the FIFA World Cup can never leave FIFA's possession

Trump's situation with the Club World Cup trophy was different, with Infantino reportedly telling him he could keep the launch edition permanently

Donald Trump will not be adding the FIFA World Cup trophy to his Oval Office collection, and a rule dating back more than a century is the reason why.

When Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Trump was on stage alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the trophy presentation.

Players including Cole Palmer and Reece James appeared visibly puzzled by the president's extended presence during the celebrations.

Chelsea subsequently edited Trump out of their official photographs, mirroring an approach the Spanish national team had taken earlier.

Why the World Cup Trophy Is Out of Reach

The official FIFA World Cup Trophy operates under an entirely different set of rules to the Club World Cup prize. Crafted from solid 18-carat gold, the trophy is legally owned by FIFA and permanently stored under heavy security at the organisation's headquarters in Zurich. Winning nations are permitted to lift it during post-match celebrations before FIFA quietly replaces it with a gold-plated replica for the team to keep.

The policy traces its origins to a painful chapter in football history: the Jules Rimet Trophy, the original World Cup prize, was stolen on two separate occasions.

That history led FIFA to establish strict protocols ensuring the genuine article never leaves their custody, a rule so absolute that not even a sitting US president could negotiate an exception.

Trump and the Club World Cup Trophy

The situation with the Club World Cup was markedly different. When Infantino unveiled the original Tiffany and Co. Club World Cup trophy at the White House, Trump asked when FIFA intended to collect it.

Infantino reportedly told him he could keep that particular launch edition permanently, which prompted FIFA to commission an entirely new version. It was that second trophy which Reece James and his Chelsea teammates lifted after their victory over PSG.

At the 2026 World Cup trophy presentation, Trump did appear on stage, but Infantino intervened and guided him to the side before the winning team completed their celebrations.

Source: YEN.com.gh