Screen icon James Gardiner was captured in a deeply moving moment, holding and consoling a completely distraught Nikki Samonas at the family residence of the late Beverly Afaglo

The heavy emotional scene unfolded on Sunday afternoon, as an elite delegation of A-list Ghanaian actors arrived in dark funeral attire to express their deep condolences

A major cross-section of the Ghallywood fraternity has set up a permanent presence at the home to anchor the family following the sudden passing of the 42-year-old veteran

The glitz, glamorous makeup, and curated smiles of Ghana's elite entertainment industry have been completely stripped away, revealing raw, unadulterated trauma as the reality of Beverly Afaglo’s sudden death hits home.

James Gardiner consoles a distraught Nikki Samonas at Beverly Afaglo's family home, as Ghana's elite actors mourn the sudden loss of the beloved star. Image credit: tinanewsgh, temajesus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The private residence of the deceased star has fast become an epicentre of grief, drawing the biggest names in the cinematic space who are arriving in shifts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband, Choirmaster, and her young children.

James Gardiner consoles crying Nikki Simonas

The emotional atmosphere broke down completely when actress Nikki Samonas walked into the compound.

Having maintained an optimistic front on social media and hoping the news was a cruel hoax, coming face-to-face with the mourning family and gathered grieving colleagues broke her composure instantly. Nikki burst into uncontrollable sobs, her legs buckling under the weight of grief.

In a beautiful, protective display of fraternal solidarity, actor James Gardiner immediately stepped forward, wrapping his arms tightly around Nikki, anchoring her weight, and whispering words of comfort as she wept bitterly against his shoulder.

The touching, unscripted moment of care has earned massive respect from the public, illustrating the authentic, deep-seated family bonds that exist within the acting community when the cameras are turned off.

Other top stars spotted sitting in solemn consultation with family elders include Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, Salma Mumin, Roselyn Ngissah, and Martha Ankomah, etc.

The Instagram video below shows the moment James Gardiner offered his shoulder for his colleague to cry on at Beverly Afaglo’s family home.

Source: YEN.com.gh