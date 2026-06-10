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Ghanaian Student in US Earning $3,500 Stipend Breaks Down Her Monthly Expenses in Viral Video
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Ghanaian Student in US Earning $3,500 Stipend Breaks Down Her Monthly Expenses in Viral Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking about her experience as a PhD student in the US has gone viral
  • Betty opened up about how much she earns as a stipend and gave a breakdown of how much of her monthly expenses
  • Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

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A young Ghanaian lady who relocated to the US to pursue further studies has left many people inspired after she opened up about her finances.

Known on TikTok as @bettynugba, the PhD student at the University of Miami stated in a viral video that her monthly stipend is $3,500, equivalent to about GH¢40,000.

Ghanaian PhD student, viral TikTok video, monthly stipend breakdown, living expenses in the US, TikTok reactions, student budget tips, rent costs in Miami, international students in the US, financial management for students, scholarship opportunities.
A young Ghanaian woman studying in the US has given a breakdown of her monthly expenses on a $3,500 stipend. Image credit: @bettynugba/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Breakdown of stipend as student in US

Detailing how she spends the stipend, the young lady, who was apparently cooking, indicated that the largest chunk of the money goes into rent, as she pays $2,000.

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Next, she disclosed that she spends $115 on utilities and Wi-Fi.

From there, $400 of her stipend goes into groceries, as she is someone who prefers to cook rather than eat out.

She then added that, as someone living in Miami, she spends $160 on transport and fuel, $54 on phone bills, and $80 on tennis.

“So that’s where the money goes. I’ll be doing a full episode for all the categories,” she said in the video.

Betty also mentioned that $200 goes into her personal expenses, such as toiletries, clothing, and other things.

She also announced that she remits $150 home every month without fail.

The final thing she touched on was her monthly personal savings, which she said ranged from $200 to $300

Ghanaian PhD student, viral TikTok video, monthly stipend breakdown, living expenses in the US, TikTok reactions, student budget tips, rent costs in Miami, international students in the US, financial management for students, scholarship opportunities.
A Ghanaian student shares her experiences as a student at the University of Miami. Photo credit: Johnny Louis/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video of the PhD student detailing her monthly expenses:

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Reactions to PhD student on her stipend

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the Ghanaian student in the US.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Wow, this gives me the motivation to study abroad. I don't know if stipends are only given to PhD students, but thank you for enlightening us on this issue. I hope you keep sharing these videos.”

Kokofu Mmeranteɛ-hene indicated:

“What’s the difference between fuel and transport? Paying $2,000 for rent is a personal choice; you can’t fault the system.”

selasi689 wrote:

“Why don't you share the apartment? You can save a lot every month.”

Tufoin opined:

“If someone uses more than 30% of their income on rent, they will be broke for life.”

Female doctor opens up on salary

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Canada-based nurse comes after a Nigerian lady showed her payslip, detailing her monthly salary as a medical doctor in the UK.

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She also provided a breakdown of how much she spends each month, including bills, rent, taxes, electricity, and other expenses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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