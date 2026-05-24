A delegation of prominent Ghallywood actresses, led by Roselyn Ngissah and Martha Ankomah, has formally visited the residence of the late Beverly Afaglo Baah

Arriving over the weekend following the official confirmation of her sudden passing, the movie icons paid their deepest condolences to her husband, Choirmaster, and the extended family

In deeply emotional footage emerging from the home, the actresses were spotted comforting and holding Beverly’s young daughters as the household prepares for a massive influx of national mourners

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The collective denial that initially filled the entertainment landscape has completely dissolved into raw, heartbreaking reality as the industry gathers to face its newest, heaviest tragedy.

Prominent Ghallywood actresses, led by Roselyn Ngissah and Martha Ankomah, pay heartfelt condolences to Beverly Afaglo's family in their time of profound loss. Image credit: tinanewsgh/Instagram

Source: UGC

With the sudden passing of 42-year-old veteran actress Beverly Afaglo, sending shockwaves across the continent just days before her 43rd birthday, her closest industry sisters have swiftly moved from behind their screens to provide physical, maternal sanctuary for the loved ones she left behind.

Roselyn Ngissah spotted with late actress's daughter

The atmosphere inside the late actress's residence was described by visitors as profoundly heavy, punctuated by sorrow as family members set up chairs to receive delegations.

Martha Ankomah and Roselyn Ngissah, who shared decades of screen time and deep personal friendships with Beverly, were captured looking visibly broken and clad in sombre attire.

Rather than acting as distant VIP guests, the actresses, especially Roselyn, immediately integrated into the household operations.

Roselyn Ngissah was spotted in an incredibly tender moment, standing with Beverly’s daughter, quietly whispering words of comfort to shield her from the chaotic influx of grieving family friends and media commentators trailing into the compound.

The presence of the film fraternity has provided a vital pillar of emotional support for her husband, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster), who is reportedly still completely hollowed out by the sudden loss of his life partner.

Other actors present at the family home include, but are not limited to, James Gardenor, Jackie Appiah, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Sarfo and Salma Mumin.

Watch the video in the Instagram post below.

The Instagram video below shows the moment actress Jackie Appiah arrived at the late Beverly Afaglo’s family home.

About the Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo

Born on May 28, 1983, Beverly rose through the ranks after studying journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

She seamlessly pivoted into mainstream acting, carving out a legendary niche for herself with compelling, high-energy performances in cinematic masterpieces such as The Game, A Northern Affair, Aloe Vera, and Sidechic Gang.

Beyond her stellar acting credentials, Beverly was widely respected within corporate circles as a tireless entrepreneur.

She successfully combined her celebrity status with building commercial franchises, notably founding B.A.B Handyman Ghana Ltd and expanding her popular Traffic Shawarma food brand, proving her resilience even after losing her entire residential property to a devastating house fire in August 2021.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Majid Michel mourns Alexx Ekubo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel took to social media to mourn his Nollywood colleague Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

Source: YEN.com.gh