The United States government has donated three Freightliner truck heads worth more than $600,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces

US Chargé d’Affaires Ralph Olson said the trucks would support major projects, including the Accra-Kumasi Expressway and military infrastructure developments

Military authorities expressed confidence that the donation would strengthen engineering training programmes and enhance operational efficiency

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The United States government has donated three Freightliner truck heads valued at more than $600,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to enhance military engineering operations and support key infrastructure projects across the country.

The vehicles were officially handed over at a ceremony held at the Engineer Training School in Accra under the African Crisis Response Initiative.

Officials from Ghana and the United States pose with the newly donated Freightliner truck heads in Accra. Photo credit: GAF-DPR/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi said the donation comes at a critical time as the Ghana Armed Forces continues to play an important role in national security, infrastructure development, disaster response and peacekeeping operations.

According to him, the trucks will improve the military's ability to transport heavy engineering equipment for road construction, barracks development and other strategic assignments nationwide.

Mr Genfi described the donation as a reflection of the strong and enduring partnership between Ghana and the United States.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has grown over the years through training programmes, logistics support, security collaboration and capacity-building initiatives.

He also highlighted the military's ongoing involvement in national development projects, including efforts to reclaim forest reserves and polluted water bodies damaged by illegal mining activities.

He further cited the contribution of military engineers to the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Ralph Olson, said the donation represented a shared commitment to strengthening infrastructure and institutional capacity.

He explained that each truck, valued at more than $200,000, would help transport heavy machinery such as graders, backhoes and front-end loaders to project sites.

Commanding Officer of the Engineer Training School, Lieutenant Colonel Kwadwo Peprah Banasco, welcomed the support, noting that the vehicles would address transportation challenges encountered during engineering training and operations.

He assured the donors that the trucks would be used responsibly to support professional training and national development projects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh