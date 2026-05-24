The grieving family of the late screen icon Beverly Afaglo Baah has officially released the operational details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony

Publishing this on behalf of the elders, was her management Cine-God Studios, that while a final funeral date is yet to be determined, the one-week gathering is locked for next weekend

In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly passed away following a fierce, dignified battle with a cancer diagnosis

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The national mourning period for one of Ghallywood’s most beloved daughters has officially taken a structured shape, bringing a painful finality to a weekend that began in absolute disbelief.

The family of Beverly Afaglo Baah announces her traditional one-week observation ceremony at Green Flavour Events Centre, honouring the beloved actress’s legacy. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Following the arrival of scores of A-list celebrities and family elders at her residence, the family has aligned on the immediate traditional protocols required to celebrate the life of the 42-year-old mother of two.

Family releases details of Beverly Afaglo's one-week

The family has chosen a major municipal layout in the Greater Accra Region to host the thousands of sympathisers, corporate executives, and movie lovers expected to pay their respects.

Event Parameter Official Arrangement Detail Honoree The Late Beverly Afaglo Baah Primary Venue Green Flavour Events Centre, Community 9, Tema Calendar Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Official Timeline 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The Facebook post below contains details of Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observance, shared by her family through her management team, Cine-God Studios.

The Instagram video captures the moment Beverly Afaglo opened up about the history of cancer in her family.

Beverly Afaglo dies of cancer

The release of the funeral logistics was accompanied by an incredibly heavy, transparent update regarding how the screen star lost her life.

Validating the deep fears Beverly had publicly expressed in a resurfaced throwback video regarding an aggressive cancer trait within her family's genetic lineage, her best friend, whose name was not captured, confirmed that the actress fought the disease with quiet, monumental bravery until her final moments.

"She died from a cancer diagnosis," her heartbroken best friend told to reporters on Sunday evening, May 24, 2026.

"She did absolutely everything humanly, medically, and physically possible to defeat it, but at the end of the day, it is just the Lord’s work."

The friend reiterated that Beverly leaves behind her husband, music star Choirmaster, and her two beautiful young girls, appealing to the general public to keep the children tightly wrapped in continuous prayers and to respect the family's privacy as they handle the immense logistical and emotional weight of the upcoming Saturday event.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Beverly's last advice to upcoming female actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

Source: YEN.com.gh