Family Releases Details for Beverly Afaglo’s One-Week Observation, Confirms Cancer as Cause of Death
- The grieving family of the late screen icon Beverly Afaglo Baah has officially released the operational details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony
- Publishing this on behalf of the elders, was her management Cine-God Studios, that while a final funeral date is yet to be determined, the one-week gathering is locked for next weekend
- In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly passed away following a fierce, dignified battle with a cancer diagnosis
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The national mourning period for one of Ghallywood’s most beloved daughters has officially taken a structured shape, bringing a painful finality to a weekend that began in absolute disbelief.
Following the arrival of scores of A-list celebrities and family elders at her residence, the family has aligned on the immediate traditional protocols required to celebrate the life of the 42-year-old mother of two.
Family releases details of Beverly Afaglo's one-week
The family has chosen a major municipal layout in the Greater Accra Region to host the thousands of sympathisers, corporate executives, and movie lovers expected to pay their respects.
Event Parameter
Official Arrangement Detail
Honoree
The Late Beverly Afaglo Baah
Primary Venue
Green Flavour Events Centre, Community 9, Tema
Calendar Date
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Official Timeline
3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
The Facebook post below contains details of Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observance, shared by her family through her management team, Cine-God Studios.
The Instagram video captures the moment Beverly Afaglo opened up about the history of cancer in her family.
Beverly Afaglo dies of cancer
The release of the funeral logistics was accompanied by an incredibly heavy, transparent update regarding how the screen star lost her life.
Validating the deep fears Beverly had publicly expressed in a resurfaced throwback video regarding an aggressive cancer trait within her family's genetic lineage, her best friend, whose name was not captured, confirmed that the actress fought the disease with quiet, monumental bravery until her final moments.
"She died from a cancer diagnosis," her heartbroken best friend told to reporters on Sunday evening, May 24, 2026.
"She did absolutely everything humanly, medically, and physically possible to defeat it, but at the end of the day, it is just the Lord’s work."
The friend reiterated that Beverly leaves behind her husband, music star Choirmaster, and her two beautiful young girls, appealing to the general public to keep the children tightly wrapped in continuous prayers and to respect the family's privacy as they handle the immense logistical and emotional weight of the upcoming Saturday event.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Beverly's last advice to upcoming female actors
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.
Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh