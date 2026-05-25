Bosomtwe Girls STEM Senior High School has recorded an outstanding international breakthrough, securing 4th place at the prestigious 2026 Robofest World Championship

The global engineering showdown, hosted at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, USA, saw the young Ghanaian contingent dominate the highly competitive Time Trial Bottle Sumo Category

The remarkable feat caps a historic week of Ghana’s dominance in the United States, with Ghanaian schools clinching both first and second-place finishes in other categories

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The ambitious national blueprint to reposition Ghana as the premier hub for technological innovation and hands-on engineering within West Africa has yielded a stunning reward on the global stage.

GH's Bomsomtwe STEM Girls SHS places third in the 2026 World RoboFest held in Michigan. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a magnificent display of intellectual agility, speed, and precision, the students of Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS, matching code against world-class teams, have officially established their institution as a global robotics heavyweight.

Competing in the intensely demanding Time Trial Bottle Sumo Category, a division that requires autonomous robots to locate, orient, and aggressively push obstacles off an elevated table layout within rigid time frames, the Bosomtwe team demonstrated brilliant technical prowess.

The young ladies engineered, wired, and calibrated their custom robotic units, executing tasks with lightning-fast efficiency.

The school's remarkable trajectory from conquering the local Ghana Robofest National Championship to standing comfortably among the top four teams globally is particularly stunning, considering the institution was established just five years ago as part of the Ministry of Education's targeted public STEM school rollout.

Watch the YouTube video below.

A massive clean sweep for Ghana

The Bosomtwe girls returned home to a thunderous hero's welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, joining a triumphant national wave of technology celebrations. The 2026 World Robofest Championship essentially transformed into an unrestricted showcase of Ghanaian intellectual excellence:

Mikrobot Academy (Team Apex): Formally crowned the 2026 Robofest Junior World Champions, completely outperforming 26 elite teams from 19 tech-heavy nations, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, and the United States.

Right to Dream Academy: Secured a phenomenal 2nd place in the Senior Division, walking away with a prestigious $64,000 university scholarship package from Lawrence Technological University.

Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS: Placed 4th on the global stage in the specialised Time Trial Bottle Sumo event.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh