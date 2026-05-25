A University of Ibadan computer science graduate has celebrated receiving multiple academic awards from the institution’s Faculty of Computing

Lanre Akintayo earned recognition for his academic performance after completing his studies in computer science

The graduate says that balancing academics and technology development played an important role in his journey

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A University of Ibadan graduate, Lanre Akintayo, has taken to social media to celebrate receiving multiple academic honours after completing his studies in computer science.

Lanre, who graduated from the institution’s Department of Computer Science, shared news of his recognition in a LinkedIn post, where he expressed gratitude for the awards presented to him by the Faculty of Computing.

A University of Ibadan graduate receives two awards from his faculty. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lanre Akintayo

Source: UGC

According to him, he received the awards for Most Academically Inclined Finalist (Male) and Most Outstanding in Academics, recognising his academic achievements during his time at the university.

The graduate, who is also a full-stack Web3 developer, previously earned recognition on the Dean’s Roll of Honour during his undergraduate years.

Sharing photos of his certificates online, Lanre described the recognition as an important milestone in his academic journey.

Reflecting on his experience, he noted that while technology and software development remained important areas of focus for him, maintaining strong academic discipline also played a significant role in his success.

He further highlighted the value of balancing practical skills with academic excellence, explaining that both areas contributed to his personal and professional growth.

His post has since attracted attention on social media, where users congratulated him on the achievement and praised his commitment to both academics and technology.

The recognition adds to a growing number of stories celebrating academic excellence among Nigerian graduates pursuing careers in technology and innovation.

Source: YEN.com.gh