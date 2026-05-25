KOKA, an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has appeared at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for questioning

His visit comes amid ongoing enquiries, with authorities yet to disclose the specific reason for his invitation

His name has recently been linked to a viral video allegedly involving comments made during the arrest of an NPP constituency organiser

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA), who also serves as an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has arrived at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters after being invited by the police for questioning.

His appearance at the police headquarters on Monday, May 25, 2026, comes amid ongoing enquiries, although law enforcement authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific allegations or the nature of the investigation.

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, aka KOKA, allegedly summoned to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for questioning. Photo credit: Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

It is not yet clear why KOKA was invited for questioning. However, he was recently seen in a viral video in which he was allegedly heard issuing what many interpreted as a threat directed at police officers during the arrest of the Agona West Constituency Organiser of the NPP, David Essandoh.

Essandoh was arrested on May 11, 2026, after reportedly making a post on Facebook stating that “Dumsor is back”, accompanied by an image of President John Dramani Mahama.

He was allegedly picked up near his residence in Agona Swedru by about ten armed operatives believed to be from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security.

Following sustained pressure from the leadership of the NPP, the BNI released Mr Essandoh on May 12, 2026.

Further details surrounding the current investigation involving KOKA are expected as police continue their enquiries.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Afenyo-Markin visits Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party’s commitment to strengthening its base while in opposition.

He held high-level engagements with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and later met the NPP’s Ashanti Regional elders to discuss party strategy.

He called for unity within the party and expressed confidence in the NPP’s return to power under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: YEN.com.gh