Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly been robbed at his residence in Bergamo, Italy while on national team duty with the Black Stars

The young striker, who featured in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, is said to have lost valuables including watches, bags, and shoes in the incident

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, expressing sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

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Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan endured a painful homecoming after discovering that his residence in Bergamo, Italy, had been allegedly burgled while he was away on international duty with the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old returned from Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Mexico only to find his apartment ransacked, with several valuables reportedly stolen during the break-in.

Felix Afena-Gyan endures a heartbreaking robbery incident while on national team duty with the Black Stars. Photo by Hector Vivas.

Source: Getty Images

Afena-Gyan’s home in Italy robbed; fans react

A video shared on X by the striker’s representative, Oliver Arthur, showed the property in complete disorder.

Clothes, shoes and personal belongings were scattered across the floor as signs of forced theft became painfully clear.

Arthur, visibly heartbroken by the incident, wrote on X:

"Felix Afena Gyan returned to Bergamo after Ghana vs Mexico only to discover he had been robbed — watches, jewelry, bags, shoes and personal belongings all gone. This is the unseen pain players sometimes endure while proudly serving their country. Stay strong Felix"

Watch the incident, as shared on X:

The post quickly sparked reactions across social media, with supporters flooding the comment section to sympathise with the former AS Roma youngster. YEN.com.gh gathered some responses from X:

@bbeebrey wrote:

"Make God help this guy. He really suffered."

@josazizmourinho wrote:

"Be strong..."

@Coffiejunior3 questioned:

"How does this keep happening?"

@Sparrowskay suggested:

"This is definitely an inside job... Someone arranged this to happen, and they got the perfect timing to do so."

@0O7even reacted:

"Ooh, chale, very sad."

The robbery is believed to have happened while Afena-Gyan was with the Black Stars in Puebla for the international friendly against Mexico.

Worrying Scenes as Felix Afena-Gyan’s Italy Home Is Robbed While On Black Stars Duty. Photo by Alfredo Estrella.

Source: Getty Images

Recent robbery attacks on Black Stars players

More concerningly, this marks the second robbery-related incident involving Black Stars personnel in recent months.

Back in March, reports emerged that some Ghana players were targeted during the team’s stay in Vienna ahead of a friendly against Austria.

Valuable items, including a Rolex watch reportedly worth around $20,000, were said to have been stolen. A member of the technical team also allegedly lost more than $2,000 in cash.

Although the Ghana Football Association reportedly lodged a complaint with police in Austria, no major updates have surfaced since then.

Now, Afena-Gyan becomes the latest player linked to such an unfortunate ordeal.

Wales vs Ghana: Afena-Gyan set for call-up

Despite the setback, the young striker will hope to quickly refocus ahead of Ghana’s next friendly against Wales on June 2.

The forward featured in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, playing 67 minutes according to Flashscore.

Before joining the national team camp, the alumnus of Berekum Presec had enjoyed a productive campaign in Turkey with Amedspor.

He helped the club secure promotion to the Süper Lig after contributing five goals and 11 goal involvements across 35 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

When will Ghana announce WC squad?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the date for Ghana’s official squad announcement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had been revealed.

According to GFA president Kurt Okraku, head coach Carlos Queiroz will unveil the final squad on Monday, June 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh