Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has officially withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly primary election for the Surulere 1 constituency

The tense election saw his main rival, Barakat Bakare, take an aggressive lead with heavy backing from state and federal officials

Elliot, who has represented the constituency since 2015, rejected the integrity of the process, claiming his loyal supporters were systematically blocked from entering the voting area

The decade-long political dominance of Nollywood veteran Desmond Elliot in Surulere has come to a grinding, chaotic halt following a highly volatile party primary.

Desmond Elliot withdraws from the APC primaries amid chaos, citing electoral irregularities and facing backlash from supporters during a tense election. Imagr credit: desmondelliot/Instagram

Source: UGC

Seeking a historic fourth consecutive term in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Elliot’s ambitions collapsed in real-time on Wednesday afternoon as internal party dynamics turned fiercely against him.

Desmond Elliot announces withdrawal from APC primaries

Visibly frustrated by the heavy security and administrative restrictions at the Paddington Mini Stadium on Western Avenue, the veteran lawmaker confronted electoral officials on the field.

He alleged a deliberate, calculated plot by top government actors to rig the process in favour of his opponent, Barakat Bakare.

"In all zones, they’ve been intimidating and stopping us," Elliot stated passionately to reporters at the venue.

"I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside. They’ve not been allowed inside to vote despite all my repeated appeals."

Despite his protests, the electoral committee proceeded with the process, leveraging the state-backed machinery to cement Bakare's victory.

Desmond Elliot's political journey, which began with a landslide victory in 2015 under the APC banner, followed by successful re-election campaigns in 2019 and 2023. Over the years, Elliot's relationship with the younger demographic in Lagos has been heavily strained, particularly following his controversial statements during the 2020 EndSARS protests, a reputational dent that seemingly caught up with his grassroots support in 2026.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Desmond Elliot considers appeal over election

Desmond Elliot has announced plans to appeal the outcome of the election in the Surulere constituency.

said he withdrew earlier due to alleged intimidation and harassment of his supporters, explaining it was a move to protect them. Speaking in an interview with TVC News Nigeria on May 20, 2026, he noted that the legal option is still under consideration.

“But basically, we are going to consider appealing,” he stated.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh