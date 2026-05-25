Renowned actor-turned-lawmaker John Dumelo has broken his silence on the passing of his longtime screen partner, Beverly Afaglo Baah, with a deeply moving historical tribute

In a viral post, the Member of Parliament shared an untold story from their early days in the industry, detailing how Beverly directly engineered their breakout cinema role

The tribute has triggered a massive wave of nostalgia across the continent, with fans recalling their electric chemistry on the classic television series 'About to Wed'

Amidst the ocean of grief, tears, and devastating family tragedy surrounding the cancer-related passing of veteran actress Beverly Afaglo, a beautiful and profoundly historic testimony has emerged from the highest echelons of the creative-turned-political landscape.

John Dumelo pays tribute to his late co-star Beverly Afaglo, recalling her impact on his career and the nostalgia of their iconic show 'About to Wed'. Image credit: @johndumelo/X

Source: UGC

John Dumelo, the celebrated screen icon who currently serves as a lawmaker in parliament, took to his digital timelines to paint a picture of a woman whose selflessness fundamentally altered the trajectory of Ghanaian cinema.

According to Dumelo’s emotional retrospection, his journey into the hearts of millions of movie lovers across Africa began exactly two decades ago on a humble television set in Accra.

"About 20 years ago, I walked onto the set of 'About to Wed' in Dzorwulu," the lawmaker recounted.

"That’s when I first met Beverly Afaglo, Prince David Osei, and Yvonne Okyere. We starred in one of the best TV series of that era, and Bev consistently brought out the absolute best in me."

However, the defining turning point of Dumelo's career occurred a year later, driven entirely by Beverly’s sharp eye for talent and complete lack of professional envy. At a time when top roles were fiercely guarded by established actors, Beverly actively went out of her way to put her young co-star forward.

"Your name will fill pages" - John Dumelo

The movie The King Is Mine went on to become an absolute blockbuster across West Africa, permanently cementing Dumelo as a premier corporate brand, a romantic lead, and an eventual political heavyweight.

Expressing deep solace that she is finally resting peacefully away from the agonising physical pain of her oncology battle, the MP promised that her impact would never be erased from his upcoming biography:

"Thanks so much, Bev, for playing such a significant role in my acting career. I am glad you are resting peacefully now. I will always dey 4 u… One day, when I finally decide to write my book, your name will fill entire pages. ❤️"

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to John Dumelo's tribute to Beverly

The beautifully written tribute has sent a massive wave of emotion through the entertainment fraternity, drawing comments from high-profile personalities:

The lawmaker’s wife, Gifty Dumelo (@missgeeonly), shared her condolences gently:

"Rest well, Bev 🙏🏽. You were a true sister."

Co-star Prince David Osei, who shared that historic 20-year-old set, wept openly:

"💔😢😢😢 Oh, Bevoski... life is indeed so completely unpredictable and fragile 🕊️. This tribute has brought back so many memories."

Media personality @iamtimakumkum added with a heavy heart: "Omg, Bev was such an absolute sweetheart to everyone she encountered 😢. She was always pulling others up."

@diamondappiah_bosslady commented:

"Bev has broken our hearts completely into pieces, but it is well 😢😢. God knows best."

@bigquammy reflected on the nostalgia:

"I do remember your scenes and Beverly’s scenes on TV so exceptionally well! 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ The chemistry was top-tier. She really left an indelible mark on Ghanaian television."

Source: YEN.com.gh