A heartbreaking video of Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster's eldest daughter mourning her mother's death surfaced on social media

The popular actress reportedly died on Saturday, May 23, 2026, with her husband Choirmaster confirming the news a day later

Roselyn Ngissah and Martha Ankomah visited Afaglo's home, with a video of them with the actress's daughter sparking sorrowful reactions

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A video of Beverly Afaglo’s daughter mourning her mother’s death has surfaced on social media and sparked heartbroken reactions among Ghanaians.

Beverly Afaglo's daughter grieves after her mother's tragic death on Saturday, May 23, 2026, sparking sorrow on social media. Image credit: @cmdamusikbird, @nahbaffmedia

Source: Instagram

News broke about the popular Ghanaian actress’s death on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The dreaded news went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news, hoping it was not true.

Tragically, Beverly Afaglo’s husband, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the news in a post shared to social media.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!," Choirmaster wrote.

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete."

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

Beverly Afaglo’s daughter mourns mother’s death

After Beverly Afaglo's death, numerous Ghanaian actors, showbiz personalities, and prominent individuals trooped to her family home to commiserate with her family.

Colleague actors such as James Gardiner, Roselyn Ngissah, Martha Ankomah, Salma Mumin, Nikki Samonas, Jackie Appiah, and others were seen at the home to pay their respects.

A touching moment occurred when Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster’s eldest daughter was seen at the home in a state of mourning over her mother’s death.

A heartwrenching video showed actress Roselyn Ngissah, who was incredibly close to the deceased actress, as well as Martha Ankomah, consoling her over the tragic turn of events.

The video sparked sorrowful reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing prayers and condolences for the young lady.

The Instagram video of Beverly Afaglo’s daughter mourning is below.

Reactions to Beverly Afaglo’s daughter mourning death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Beverly Afaglo’s daughter mourning her mother’s death.

dzifa_official said:

"Oh, this is sad 😢, look at her daughter God 😩."

stephanie_bredren_smith wrote:

"A mother has left her children 😭💔my deepest fear."

yvonne_fairbanks100 commented:

"😭😭😭 This pain is just too much😭😭😭. I bought a few dresses from Celebrity Boutique because of my love for her 😭."

Beverly Afaglo's family announces date, time, and venue for her traditional one-week observation ceremony. Image credit: @beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's family announces one-week observance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's one-week observance had been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The late actress's family released a statement on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in the immediate aftermath of her death, to announce the preparations for her customary one-week observance.

The program would take place at the Green Flavour Events Centre, Community 9, Tema.

Source: YEN.com.gh