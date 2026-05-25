The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has announced funeral arrangements following his passing on May 11, 2026

The announcement was made with a message of gratitude, describing his life as impactful and beautifully lived

The family said the upcoming ceremony will serve as a moment for loved ones and admirers to honour his memory and legacy

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The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has announced details of his funeral arrangements following his passing on Monday, May 11, 2026.

In a statement released by the family, they described the loss as one marked by “profound sorrow” while also expressing gratitude for what they called a life that was “beautifully lived and deeply impactful.”

The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has announced details of his funeral arrangements. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagra

Source: Instagram

The announcement formally outlined plans for his burial and interment ceremony.

The family noted that they have been overwhelmed by messages of support, visits, prayers, and expressions of love from fans, colleagues, and members of the public since the actor’s passing.

According to the statement, the outpouring of solidarity has brought comfort during what they described as a painful period of mourning.

They further expressed appreciation for the continued support, stating that Alexx Ekubo was deeply loved and that the kindness shown by the public has reinforced the impact he made during his lifetime in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos State. The event is expected to run between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to the family, guests are expected to observe a white dress code for the ceremony, which will serve as a final celebration of the actor’s life and legacy.

Alexx Ekubo, known for his roles in several Nollywood productions, was widely regarded as one of the industry’s notable figures, earning admiration for his performances and public presence over the years.

The family concluded by expressing hope that the ceremony would provide an opportunity for loved ones, colleagues, and fans to honour his memory and reflect on the legacy he leaves behind.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh