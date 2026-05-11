Yvonne Nelson has emotionally reflected on the passing of her friend and colleague, Beverly Afaglo

Afaglo battled cancer for two years before her death at the International Maritime Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2026

Sharing their last conversation, Yvonne Nelson urged kindness on social media, while referringrecent illness to trolls her late friend suffered online

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson was nearly moved to tears as she reacted to the passing of her colleague, Beverly Afaglo.

Afaglo, a top actress for over 17 years, passed away on Saturday night, May 23, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Actress Yvonne Nelson nearly cries as she speaks about Beverly Afaglo after her death. Photo source: @tinanewsgh, @cmdamusikbird

Source: Instagram

According to her manager, Abu Iddris, the actress had been battling cancer for two years.

"It happened last night around 11:45pm at the Tema International Maritime Hospital. She's been battling cancer for two years. It's been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it referring," he said.

Following Afaglo's passing, Yvonne Nelson visited the deceased's residence on Monday, May 25, 2026, to console the family and sign the book of condolence.

Watch the Instagram video of Yvonne Nelson signing the book of condolence below:

Yvonne Nelson shares Beverly Afaglo last conversation

Moments later, Yvonne Nelson spoke to the media, detailing her last conversation with Beverly Afaglo.

According to the YN Productions boss, she and Afaglo had badly wanted their children to meet each other.

"The last time I spoke with Beverly, I remember we were talking about our kids. We wanted our kids to meet badly, and so we were planning something like a play date because I wanted Ryn to meet her daughter...I'm sorry, but I don't have much to say," she said amid sobs.

Yvonne Nelson noted that she did not know about her colleague's recent illness.

"I wasn't aware that she was ill, but I can say is we need to be kind because I saw a little bit of bullying, people being mean online a few years ago. Beverly and I we talk sometimes and sometimes people are mean online. I just want everybody to be kind. Let's treat people with love and respect because we are all going through something," she said.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Yvonne Nelson and Beverly Afaglo's relationship

Yvonne Nelson and Beverly Afaglo shared a supportive, professional friendship as major players in the Ghanaian movie industry.

They have consistently showed up for one another during both celebratory milestones and tragic life events.

In August 2021, Yvonne Nelson tried to lead fundraising efforts for Afaglo after she lost her home and properties in a devastating fire in Tema Community 9.

She created a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign alongside musician Chase Forever, aiming to raise $20,000 for Afaglo, but had to shelve the idea after heavy online criticism.

Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration details announced

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that details about Beverly Afaglo's one-week celebration had been announced hours after her demise on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

A press statement released by Cine-God Studios also provided an update on the late actress's funeral plans.

Source: YEN.com.gh