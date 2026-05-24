The Tema Regional Police Command has officially rounded up and arrested four male students of the Ada Senior High Technical School (SHTS)

The sweeping security intervention occurred in the early hours of Friday, May 22, 2026, after intelligence units intercepted a highly disturbing viral video of campus intimidation

The footage, which spread rapidly across X and WhatsApp, showed a student aggressively brandishing a sharp cutlass while issuing violent ultimatums to terrified peers inside a dormitory block

The boundary between reckless teenage posturing and felony criminal intimidation has been forcefully drawn by the state security apparatus.

Viral video leads to the arrest of three 18-year-olds and a juvenile following a police raid at Ada SHTS. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/X

Source: UGC

What was intended to be a sensational display of high school dominance or internet "cruise" has landed three 18-year-old adults and one juvenile in a high-security police cell, throwing their academic futures into absolute jeopardy.

Police arrest 3 18-year-olds and 1 juvenile

According to a formal security press directive signed and released by Superintendent Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Police Command, the state moved with zero hesitation.

The violent video clip caught the attention of cyber-monitoring units at exactly 12:10 AM on Friday.

Recognising the immediate, lethal threat to life on the campus layout, a heavily armed tactical night patrol team was dispatched to the school compound to secure the perimeter and isolate the barracks.

Working in absolute tandem with the shaken school administrators, detectives successfully executed a sweep of the dormitories, neutralising the threat and matching faces to the viral digital profiles.

The police arrested three adult students: Raymond Gyamfi (18), Oscar Amemoair (18), and Odartey Wilson (18), along with a minor whose identity has been tightly legally protected under juvenile protocols. The primary weapon, the long cutlass featured in the footage, was safely retrieved and logged as forensic evidence.

Watch the video in the X post below.

Ghana Police sends strong message to students

Superintendent Dzakpasu confirmed that the suspects are being held under strict conditions, assisting with the investigation.

The Tema Police Command used the medium to issue an uncompromising wake-up call to the country's educational stakeholders:

"The Command strongly urges students across all levels to resolve disagreements peacefully through established institutional frameworks, completely avoiding acts of primitive violence and intimidation," the statement read.

"We also call directly on parents, guardians, and school authorities to radically strengthen supervision, psychological guidance, and core discipline among students to help maintain safety and sanity within our learning enclaves."

Read the full details in the Ghana Police Service statement in the X post below.

Peeps react to arrest of SHS students

The swift, tactical arrest of the high schoolers has provoked massive relief, anger, and deep systemic reflection among Ghanaian netizens:

@KoJoTwist__ blasted the current generation of youth:

"I honestly do not know what is completely wrong with these boys nowadays. Are they doing all this madness just to trend on TikTok or what? Your poor parents are out there sweating and spending heavy money on you in this incredibly hard economic system, and instead of studying your books, you are holding cutlasses and fooling around. Disappointing! 🤦🤦"

@MikeNice34834 analysed the digital trap:

"Social media is just too powerful and dangerous ooo. One silly mistake, one video made to look tough for your friends, and your entire life and career can be permanently ruined in a second. Stay extremely careful out there..."

@Imperiumrex05 cheered the swift response:

"Kudos, absolutely well done to the @GhPoliceService for keeping our boarding schools safe 👏👏! Such animalistic and violent behaviours from students do not belong in our modern secondary schools. Deal with them ruthlessly to serve as a lesson."

@FiifiMills2 pleaded for a balanced rehabilitation approach:

"Please discipline them thoroughly, strip them of their prefect positions or suspend them, but do not throw these young boys into hard prison cells with seasoned criminals. They need heavy reformation, not to be broken by jail."

@Emmanue40587604 added simply:

"Excellent job, Ghana Police. We trusted your swift response on this sensitive matter, and you delivered beautifully 👏👏👏. Keep our children safe."

Source: YEN.com.gh