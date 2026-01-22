At Obaapa Christy's album release party on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the gospel singer took the stage with her young son

The mother and son, who have warmed a lot of hearts with their beautiful videos on TikTok, performed at the programme

The talent of Obaapa Christy's son impressed scores of fans and gospel celebrities present at the event, such as Uncle Ato

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has released her new album Odeneho, which translates to The Sovereign One in English.

During an event to launch the album, officially released for streaming, the singer was seen on stage with her son, Junior.

Obaapa Christy and her son Junior perform their new song Thank You Jesus on stage for the first time at Alisa Hotel, Accra. Photo source: RevObaapaChristy

The programme was patronised by many celebrities, including Uncle Ato, Adwoa Jannis, Emelia Brobbey, and Brother Sammy.

Junior joined his mum on stage to perform their song Thank You Jesus off the newly released 12-track Odeneho album, which features Brother Sammy and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Obaapa Christy began her part and skillfully ushered her son in as they entertained the distinguished guests at the programme.

Gospel singer, Uncle Ato, was among several celebrities seen on their feet dancing and clapping as the mother and son performed Thank You Jesus live.

The performance also intrigued scores of netizens online, who have religiously followed Obaapa Christy's efforts in raising her son to take after her strides in the music industry.

The video of their performance has garnered significant traction on social media.

Obaapa Christy beams with pride during a vocal training session with her son. Photo source@ RevObaapaChristy

While some fans extolled Junior's vocals during the performance, others couldn't help but identify the resemblance between the youngster and the singer's former husband, Pastor Love.

The video of Obaapa Christy and her son Junior performing their new song is below:

Obaapa Christy and son warm hearts online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Obaapa Christy and her son's performance.

Naa Afoley Divine said:

"Wowww Junior is now a grown man …Nice Performance."

Mansa wrote:

"What a beautiful sight for every parent. God is good all the time."

ritaobeng390 shared:

"Awwww awor y3 ooo. See how he is with his mum. God bless you, mum and son."

GINA GOLD❤️❤️❤️ commented:

"This is soo beautiful to watch."

otismadaline2 |content creator noted:

"I like what Obaapa is doing ooo. Years to come, his son will take over😁🙏🏻."

Sandra Nana Konadu shared:

"I swear, the face you don't want to see is what you will always. He left some behind."

Alice added:

"The way I'm happy seeing mum and son."

Obaapa Christy seen with husband and kids

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy had been spotted in a heartwarming moment with her husband, Yaw Frankie, and their children while abroad.

A TikTok video captured the family enjoying time together near a canal, with the Ghanaian gospel singer dressed warmly in a headset, sunglasses, and a large jacket.

As this happened, Queen Debby's 2025 single Worthy of My Praise played in the background, with Obaapa Christy's caption praying for her colleague and her music career.

