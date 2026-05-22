A Nigerian lady has shared her surprise after meeting a street water seller who spoke fluent and articulate English

The moment, captured in a viral TikTok video, shows the vendor confidently engaging in conversation during an outdoor shoot

The video has drawn attention online, with viewers reacting to his communication skills and composure

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A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her surprise after encountering a street water seller who impressed her with his fluent and articulate use of English.

The moment, which has since gone viral on TikTok, occurred while she was out on a shoot with a client when they met the vendor selling bottled water on the street.

Pure water seller speaks fluent English, video melts hearts online. Photo Source: TikTok/veeymedia

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young man is seen holding bottles of water as he engages in conversation with the lady, confidently speaking English and introducing himself as a water seller.

The lady appeared visibly impressed by his manner of speech and later shared the encounter online, describing how unexpected the interaction was.

In her caption, she wrote that she was out for an outdoor shoot when they came across the vendor, adding that his level of articulation left her surprised and momentarily speechless.

The video has since attracted attention from social media users, many of whom commented on the young man’s communication skills and the impression he made despite his occupation.

The clip continues to circulate online, sparking conversations about talent, education, and hidden potential in everyday street encounters.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh