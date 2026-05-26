Content creator Neye Balogun has paid tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his passing and funeral announcement

She shared private WhatsApp conversations between herself and the late actor, shortly before his death in May 2026

The tribute has sparked a lot of emotional reactions online as fans reflect on the actor’s life and legacy

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Popular Nigerian content creator Neye Balogun has paid tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, sharing private exchanges they had shortly before his passing and reflecting on their long-standing friendship.

Balogun shared the tribute on her Instagram page following the announcement of funeral arrangements for the late actor by his family.

Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In her post, she published screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between them, revealing that they were in contact just weeks before his death in May 2026.

According to the messages, Balogun reached out to Ekubo on February 25 to check on him after learning he had resumed work on film sets.

During the conversation, she informed him about a role in an upcoming project scheduled for March.

The actor responded on March 3, seeking clarification about the nature of the project.

After learning it was intended for a YouTube production, he politely declined participation, stating that he was not involved in projects made for YouTube release at the time.

Balogun acknowledged his response and noted that the interaction reflected his consistent professionalism and respectful communication.

She also reflected on their relationship, describing it as a friendship that spanned about a decade. According to her, Ekubo remained warm and respectful in all their interactions over the years, whether personally or professionally.

The post has since attracted attention online, with fans and followers revisiting memories of the actor and expressing renewed grief following his passing.

Many also praised Balogun for sharing personal moments that highlighted his character beyond his public image.

The tribute adds to the growing number of public messages honouring Ekubo’s life and career, as the entertainment industry continues to mourn his death.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh