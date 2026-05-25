MzGee has broken her silence on the death of Beverly Afaglo with an emotional tribute to mourn her

In her message, she thanked the late actress for the love and support she gave her while she was alive

The message from MzGee has touched the hearts of fans, as they dropped comments to mourn Beverly

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Renowned Ghanaian media personality MzGee has paid tribute to the late Beverly Afaglo, stirring emotions.

MzGee breaks down over Beverly Afaglo's tragic death as she shares an emotional tribute. Image credit: UTV, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.

Her demise came four days before her 43rd birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared to social media early in the morning.

He wrote:

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete."

The heartbreaking news of Beverly's demise went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

MzGee pays tribute to Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian presenter MzGee, who sounded heartbroken, joined other industry players to pay tribute to the late Beverly Afaglo.

In an emotional post on her official Instagram page, the media personality shared some photos of the late actress and captioned them, she wrote:

"Sista nye!!! Amenorvi 💔💔💔💔 You told me you’ll be back on the gram in grand style and added your signature laughter to the voice note, and now that’s all I am stuck with! Hmmmmmm sista! Baaba looo!!! Baaba sia!!! "

"Thank you for always heeding my call! Thank you for the support you always gave, and I am glad I reciprocated the love ❤️ I had to pull out last year’s birthday post from my archive!"

"These pictures would’ve been posted again on Thursday with another beautiful birthday caption, but ahhhhh sista! Oh Sista 💔💔💔 hmmm this hurts! It does, Bev! Hmmm 🤔 "

"Bev, our interview from years ago on your fears after losing family members to cancer has resurfaced, and I am even more distraught 😭 because I thought of it as a mere conversation back then! Ohhhh God!!! Sista, you’ll be sorely missed! Rest well! You were a wonderful human being."

The Instagram post of MzGee is below:

Reactions to MzGee's tribute to Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after MzGee shared her tribute to the late Beverly Afaglo.

Agyemang wrote:

"This is so sad😢😢😢, rest in eternal peace. Such a young and vibrant lady."

Afia Papabi wrote:

"I knew how close you were with Beverly, and your thoughts came to mind when I heard of her death, but I did not want to confirm from you because yesterday was your event, and I thought you needed some rest, just for me to see it on your page. Take heart, sis. It’s really a big blow, but EL ROI knows best. 😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Rennie wrote:

"Hmmmmmm very painful, she's such a beautiful soul, death is really a wicked enemy 💔💔💔 😢 💔."

Abena Daapah wrote;

"Take heart, Mama, we are all devastated 😢 this hurts."

John Dumelo breaks his silence on the passing of his longtime screen partner, Beverly Afaglo, with a deeply moving historical tribute. Image credit: John Dumelo, Beverly Afaglo

Source: UGC

John Dumelo reacts to Beverly Afaglo's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned actor-turned-lawmaker John Dumelo broke his silence on the passing of his longtime screen partner, Beverly Afaglo, with a deeply moving historical tribute.

In a viral post, the Member of Parliament shared an untold story from their early days in the industry, detailing how Beverly directly engineered their breakout cinema role.

Source: YEN.com.gh