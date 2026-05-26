A tender, heartfelt family video featuring recording artist Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah (Choirmaster) and his two young daughters has resurfaced online

Coming just 48 hours after the tragic passing of his wife, screen icon Beverly Afaglo Baah, on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the video captures a pure, unscripted moment of domestic joy

The footage has brought millions of fans to tears, serving as both a beautiful monument to the family structure Beverly left behind and an immediate focal point for nationwide prayers

The collective grief of a nation mourning the cancer-related loss of veteran actress Beverly Afaglo has gently shifted into a space of profound empathy and deep protective concern for the three individuals who formed the absolute centre of her world.

Heartwarming Family Moment of Choirmaster and Daughters Resurfaces After Wife’s Demise

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With her husband, Choirmaster, recently breaking his silence to share a heartbreaking personalised musical elegy titled "Beverly Afaglo," an unearthed archival video has re-centred the public's focus on the raw, innocent lives her transition leaves behind.

In the viral throwback footage, which has been widely re-shared across Instagram and TikTok, the family is captured in their natural, private element away from the blinding flashbulbs of the paparazzi.

Choirmaster is seen sitting at the dining table inside their residence, completely locked in conversation, laughter, and a happy meal with his two growing daughters. The girls, who radiate the same energetic smile and expressive eyes as their late mother, are seen playfully interacting with their father, documenting a state of absolute psychological security and parental warmth.

For fans who have been deeply worried about the mental and emotional stability of the children as massive crowds of mourning celebrities and family elders trail into the Accra residence, the resurfaced clip reads like a comforting reassurance. It highlights the strong, loving, and present fatherhood that will now have to stand as an unbreakable anchor for the girls following the early exit of their mother.

The Instagram video below shows the heartwarming moment Choirmaster bonded with his girls.

Source: YEN.com.gh