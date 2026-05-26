A young man has gained attention online after fulfilling a promise made to his wife linked to Arsenal’s 2025/2026 Premier League title win

He had vowed to buy her anything she wanted if Arsenal won the league and Manchester City dropped points

The clip has sparked reactions online, with many users commenting on the couple’s interaction

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A young man has attracted attention on social media after fulfilling a promise he made to his wife tied to Arsenal’s Premier League success in the 2025/2026 season.

In a video shared on TikTok by user @amarieszn, the husband is seen making a light-hearted promise to his wife, saying he would buy her anything she wanted if Arsenal went on to win the league title and Manchester City dropped points.

The couple captured in a viral video after a promise linked to Arsenal’s Premier League win. Photo captions: : TikTok/amarieszn

Source: TikTok

In the clip, he tells her: “If Arsenal wins the league today, if City drops points, I’ll buy you anything you want.”

His wife responds by mentioning a specific item she would like if the condition is met, prompting further conversation between the couple about the promise.

Following the conclusion of the season, which saw Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, the video shows the couple heading out together to fulfil the agreement.

The man is later seen purchasing the item his wife had requested, honouring the promise he made during their earlier exchange.

The video has since circulated widely across social media platforms, attracting reactions from users who commented on both the playful nature of the bet and the couple’s interaction.

While many viewers focused on the humorous and light-hearted aspect of the moment, others praised the man for keeping his word.

The clip continues to generate engagement online, adding to a growing number of viral relationship moments linked to sporting events and personal promises made on social media.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh