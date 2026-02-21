Actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Baby Maxin's seventh birthday with heartfelt social media posts and stunning photos

The little girl rocked an all-white outfit and a matching dress with her mother as they posed happily for the camera

Ghanaians on social media wished her a happy birthday, while others talked about her growth and beauty

Baby Maxin, the daughter of celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and business mogul Maxwell Mensah, turned a year older on February 21, 2025, and her mother shared beautiful pictures to celebrate the special day.

Nana Ama McBrown took to her social media handles to share photos of Baby Maxin. She attached emotional captions expressing her love for Baby Maxin.

Nana Ama McBrown shares Baby Maxin's pictures on her seventh birthday. Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown

The little girl looked excited as she took pictures in different clothes to celebrate her birthday. The first photo Nana Ama McBrown shared showed Baby Maxin in a white dress sitting behind seven birthday cakes.

The next photo showed the seven-year-old girl in a mini-dress made from African print. She tied a piece of the fabric on her head. Nana Ama McBrown wore a gown made from the same African print as her daughter.

In her captions, Nana Ama McBrown expressed gratitude to God for her child's life and used several beautiful descriptive words for her daughter.

"The bond is unbreakable 😍🥰❤️❤️. My Love, My Angel, My Life, My Joy, My Happiness, My Baby, My Everything. Thank you, God 🙏🏻," one caption read.

"Words fail me when it comes to thanking you, my God 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. My Baby is 7 today," another caption read.

Neizens celebrate Baby Maxin on her birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's post on social media. Read them below:

Stephanie Sefa Kwarteng said:

"Nana, you have done well by raising your child into a beautiful girl. The love is deep."

Sarah Dorgbadzi wrote:

"Happy birthday, Maxin. May you grow in wisdom and in stature. You're blessed just like your mum. 🎁🎂🍰🎊."

Mis Korkor Nwigwe said:

"Happy birthday, Her Excellency Baby Maxi 🎊🎉🍾🎂🍷. God bless your new age with all the blessings and good things life has to offer, Angel. Happy birthday, dear🥰."

Obaa Afia wrote:

"😊 Happy birthday, Baby Maxin! 🎉 Wishing you a super fun and sweet day filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things! 🎂💕 Love from Ghana!😊."

Jeffery Appiah said:

"Awwwwwnn Maxin...may you grow up in grace, stature and in wisdom and above all, may you find favour in the sight of God and all men."

Mildred Kwao wrote:

"Wow, mother and daughter, our beautiful girl is growing paa ooo we give God all the praise."

Asare Brempong Diana said:

"Happy birthday mummy's eye may God grant u wisdom, knowledge and long life with good health 🎂🎊🎉💝 happy birthday, Angel Maxim✌️🎈🎈."

Matilda Amaglo wrote:

"Awwwwoooo thanks be to God and happy birthday to you, sis Maxin. Enjoy your special day with lots of love."

SarkCess Onsah Yankey said:

"Rich Woman Nana Ama McBrown. Happy Birthday Baby Maxin, ur a star already 🎊🎉🎁🍾🎂🍻."

Janet Woode wrote:

"Glorious birthday, my love. Today, bring you nothing but good health, prosperity, favour, happiness, wisdom, grace, divine mercy, protection, and blessings. May you live sooo long and enjoy the good things the Good Lord has for you, dear 🙏♥️♥️♥️."

