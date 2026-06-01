A young man identified as Psammy is trending after a video showed him skillfully operating a smartphone despite having no hands

Many social media users who saw the footage praised his adaptability, determination and positive approach to daily life

The video of Psammy has sparked intense conversations about resilience and the ability to overcome major physical challenges

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A young man known as Samuel Odugbesan and Psammy has received plaudits after a video showed him using a smartphone and navigating WhatsApp without the use of his hands.

The clip, which has been widely shared across various social media platforms, captures the young man seated against a wall while operating his mobile phone using only his feet.

A young man impresses social media users with his ability to operate a smartphone using only his feet. Photo credit: Psammy07/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, Psammy holds the device with one leg and uses his toes to navigate through the messaging application.

Viewers noted that he appeared to type and move through the app with remarkable speed and accuracy.

His ability to use the device independently drew admiration from many social media users, who commended his determination and adaptability.

Several commenters described the video as a reminder that physical limitations do not necessarily prevent people from developing skills and maintaining independence.

Others praised the young man's positive outlook and confidence, noting that he had found a way to perform everyday tasks that many people take for granted.

Watch the TikTok video of Psammy operating a smartphone with his feet below:

Reactions to man using smartphone with feet

The video has continued to attract reactions online, with users sharing encouraging messages and applauding his perseverance.

Beyond the admiration it has generated, the clip has also sparked broader conversations about accessibility, inclusion and the importance of creating opportunities for people living with disabilities.

As the video continues to circulate, many viewers say Psammy's ability to navigate technology independently serves as an inspiring example of resilience and determination.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh