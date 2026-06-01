Thirteen motorists have been arrested by the Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) during a targeted road safety operation on the Kasoa–Winneba corridor.

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The exercise was carried out on 30 May 2026 at Budumburam as part of ongoing measures to strengthen compliance with traffic regulations and improve discipline on Ghana’s roads.

MTTD arrests 13 drivers over illegal siren use on the Kasoa–Winneba highway. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook & Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

The operation was led by the Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, which reported that the drivers were found using sirens and emergency warning lights without the necessary permits.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, officials said the actions constituted breaches of Regulations 65 and 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Vehicles sanctioned and offenders educated

Following their arrest, the affected drivers were taken through the relevant provisions of the law to ensure they understood the offence committed.

The enforcement team subsequently processed them in line with established legal procedures. The sirens and emergency lamps fitted on the vehicles were also removed on the spot.

Authorities further issued warning letters to the drivers and cautioned them against repeating similar violations.

The intervention formed part of a wider compliance drive aimed at discouraging the unauthorised use of emergency equipment by private motorists.

The Central East Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic regulations and maintaining order on the roads.

Officials emphasised that sustained enforcement operations will continue to ensure safety and discipline along major highways, including the Kasoa–Winneba Highway.

Public transport fares to be increased

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana indicated that they would increase transport fares.

The two transport unions gave reasons for the 20% increase and pleaded with the government to stabilise the cost of fuel and spare parts.

Ghanaians on social media were not happy with the intended increase and called on the government to act swiftly .

Source: YEN.com.gh