ECG Redeploys Old Transformers to Strengthen National Electricity Distribution
- The ECG has announced plans to redeploy old transformers replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to underserved communities across the country
- The initiative is aimed at maximising existing infrastructure while addressing rising demand in areas that do not yet require high-capacity units
- ECG said the redeployed transformers will undergo strict checks before installation, as part of efforts to stabilise power distribution
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has unveiled plans to transfer old transformers that have been replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to communities that continue to experience weak or unreliable electricity supply across the country.
In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the General Manager of the Accra Sub-Transmission Area, Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, explained that the initiative is designed to make better use of available equipment while improving power delivery in underserved locations.
Speaking at a media briefing at Batsona in Accra, he noted that replacing older transformers with higher-capacity units does not mean the removed equipment becomes useless.
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“The old transformers will be moved to other areas. For example, what we did at Akwetia was to install one of the old transformers there, and we will also move some to places like Tema and other locations we have earmarked,” he said.
Support for growing demand communities
According to the ECG, the redeployed transformers will be installed in areas where demand for electricity is increasing but does not yet justify the use of the newly installed high-capacity systems. This, the company believes, will help bridge supply gaps more efficiently.
The initiative forms part of a broader government-supported effort to modernise and stabilise electricity supply infrastructure nationwide.
ECG said the approach ensures that both upgraded and existing assets are fully utilised in improving service delivery.
Atsyatsya disclosed that ECG has already installed 12 new transformers and is continuing upgrade works at several substations.
The company is also identifying suitable locations for the redeployment of older units.
He further assured that all relocated transformers would undergo thorough checks before installation to confirm they remain safe and functional for use in new communities.
ECG reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable and fair access to electricity across both urban and rural areas.
It noted that combining infrastructure upgrades with the redistribution of existing equipment will enhance overall power stability and support economic activities nationwide.
MMDCE to be elected
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Cabinet had approved major reforms to Ghana’s decentralisation system, including plans to end the presidential appointment of MMDCEs.
A new Local Governance Bill would be laid before Parliament by the end of 2026, alongside wider changes.
The reforms also proposed increasing the District Assemblies Common Fund from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.