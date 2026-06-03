Auntie Naa has faced backlash for allegedly mistreating new panellist Apostle Solomon on Oyerepa Afutuo

TikToker Nkenkaasu criticises Auntie Naa for cutting off the man of God during discussions, urging equal treatment

Social media reactions showed deep concern for Apostle Solomon's representation on Auntie Naa's radio show

Popular Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has landed in trouble with fans over her alleged mistreatment of a new panellist on her radio show, Oyerepa Afutuo.

Auntie Naa receives backlash from fans over alleged mistreatment of new panellist Apostle Solomon on her show, Oyerepa Afutuo. Photo source: Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, popular die-hard fan and social media personality Nkenkaasu called out Auntie Naa over her behaviour towards Apostle Solomon Boakye Agyeman, one of the panellists on her show on Oyerepa FM.

She accused the Kumasi-based radio presenter of constantly cutting off the man of God in a disrespectful manner whenever he has the opportunity to share his opinion on the Oyerepa Afutuo show.

He said:

"Auntie Naa, on your show, there are some things that are happening, and people are speaking about it. We, the page members, have seen and watched it and will not allow anyone to talk. We, the lovers of the show, will say it."

"The way you cut off Apostle Solomon on the show is not fine. We are not saying this because others are speaking about it. Even yesterday, the way you stopped him when he was about to talk was not good."

Nkenkaasu advised Auntie Naa to give equal opportunities to all the panel members on her radio show.

He noted that Apostle Solomon was a new member of the show and needed to be accorded the same respect as the other panellists.

Another popular TikTok personality, Ben Circuite, and other die-hard fans of the Oyerepa Afutuo show also raised Nkenkaasu's concerns about Auntie Naa's alleged misbehaviour towards her new panellist.

The TikTok videos of fans criticising Auntie Naa for her alleged mistreatment of Apostle Solomon on her show are below:

Auntie Naa's alleged mistreatment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sofoyere _Akwaboah commented:

"I witnessed it today when she said mey3 call. I felt bad for Apostle Solomon."

Um~Afia Del wrote:

"He sometimes doesn't talk mpo, and when someone is in, they will let him stand there till the person finishes talking before he will sit 🥹."

Nana Kwame Asante said:

"Even yesterday, it happened. When she said, sofo kasa ma yenko and this sofo took the microphone, she said, not you, but papa sofo)."

Maa Lizzy commented:

"That man came to sit in for Papa Sofo when he was sick, but he is still there after Papa Sofo returned. I have been studying it. She doesn't want him to talk sometimes. I feel bad for him. He will be sitting there looking at them. I thought it was me alone who has been seeing that."

Auntie Naa fumes over allegations of confiscating late panellist Girls SP's funeral donations. Image source: Oyerepa Radio and GH Page

Source: Facebook

Auntie Naa slams her late panellist's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa slammed her late panellist's children after they levelled serious allegations against her.

In a video, the radio presenter cautioned Girls SP's children and threatened to take drastic action against them if they failed to retract the accusations.

Source: YEN.com.gh