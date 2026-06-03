Auntie Naa Receives Heavy Backlash From Fans Over Alleged Mistreatment of New Panellist on Her Show
- Auntie Naa has faced backlash for allegedly mistreating new panellist Apostle Solomon on Oyerepa Afutuo
- TikToker Nkenkaasu criticises Auntie Naa for cutting off the man of God during discussions, urging equal treatment
- Social media reactions showed deep concern for Apostle Solomon's representation on Auntie Naa's radio show
Popular Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has landed in trouble with fans over her alleged mistreatment of a new panellist on her radio show, Oyerepa Afutuo.
In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, popular die-hard fan and social media personality Nkenkaasu called out Auntie Naa over her behaviour towards Apostle Solomon Boakye Agyeman, one of the panellists on her show on Oyerepa FM.
She accused the Kumasi-based radio presenter of constantly cutting off the man of God in a disrespectful manner whenever he has the opportunity to share his opinion on the Oyerepa Afutuo show.
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He said:
"Auntie Naa, on your show, there are some things that are happening, and people are speaking about it. We, the page members, have seen and watched it and will not allow anyone to talk. We, the lovers of the show, will say it."
"The way you cut off Apostle Solomon on the show is not fine. We are not saying this because others are speaking about it. Even yesterday, the way you stopped him when he was about to talk was not good."
Nkenkaasu advised Auntie Naa to give equal opportunities to all the panel members on her radio show.
He noted that Apostle Solomon was a new member of the show and needed to be accorded the same respect as the other panellists.
Another popular TikTok personality, Ben Circuite, and other die-hard fans of the Oyerepa Afutuo show also raised Nkenkaasu's concerns about Auntie Naa's alleged misbehaviour towards her new panellist.
The TikTok videos of fans criticising Auntie Naa for her alleged mistreatment of Apostle Solomon on her show are below:
Auntie Naa's alleged mistreatment stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Sofoyere _Akwaboah commented:
"I witnessed it today when she said mey3 call. I felt bad for Apostle Solomon."
Um~Afia Del wrote:
"He sometimes doesn't talk mpo, and when someone is in, they will let him stand there till the person finishes talking before he will sit 🥹."
Nana Kwame Asante said:
"Even yesterday, it happened. When she said, sofo kasa ma yenko and this sofo took the microphone, she said, not you, but papa sofo)."
Maa Lizzy commented:
"That man came to sit in for Papa Sofo when he was sick, but he is still there after Papa Sofo returned. I have been studying it. She doesn't want him to talk sometimes. I feel bad for him. He will be sitting there looking at them. I thought it was me alone who has been seeing that."
Auntie Naa slams her late panellist's children
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa slammed her late panellist's children after they levelled serious allegations against her.
In a video, the radio presenter cautioned Girls SP's children and threatened to take drastic action against them if they failed to retract the accusations.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh