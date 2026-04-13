The Oyerepa Afutuo and Sompa Nkomo relationship talk shows in the Ashanti Region have come under scrutiny over how marital and civil cases are handled on air

The Acting Executive Secretary of the ADR Centre, Dr Korankye-Sakyi, has hinted at plans to engage and possibly regulate media houses on such cases

His comments have triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many expressing their reservations about the two shows

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The Oyerepa Afutuo and Sompa Nkomo, two of the most popular relationship talk shows in the Ashanti Region, have come under intense scrutiny in recent times due to the structure of their programmes.

Many critics of the shows have raised concerns over how serious marital cases brought to the shows are handled by the hosts, Auntie Naa on Oyerepa TV, and Oheneni Adazoa on Sompa TV.

A recent social media post by Sompa FM in response to criticism of Oheneni Adazoa’s show by controversial Ghanaian blogger Bongo Ideas has sparked fresh conversation about the two popular radio programmes, with many calling on the government to step in to regulate them.

Read Sompa FM's Facebook post below:

Reacting to these conversations on social media, Dr Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, hinted at plans to regulate the two shows.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 13, 2026, Dr Korankye-Sakyi indicated that most of the issues discussed on Oyerepa Afutuo, Sompa Nkomo, and other radio platforms violate the laws of Ghana.

Auntie Naa's and Oheneni Adazoa's shows in limbo as the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, led by Dr Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, moves to regulate them. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He further indicated that his outfit will soon engage the media houses as part of efforts to enforce the laws on Alternative Dispute Resolution regarding marital and civil cases.

“The media houses that claim they’re doing ADR by adjudicating civil matters on their shows, the ADR Centre will engage you soon. The law doesn’t allow most of the things you’re doing,” he wrote on Facebook.

Read Dr Korankye-Sakyi's Facebook post below:

Reactions to Sakyi’s post on Oyerepa and Sompa

Dr Korankye-Sakyi’s post on the ADR’s plans to engage Oyerepa FM and Sompa FM has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Albert Pinto said:

"I commend this significant development from the Executive Secretary of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre. It is a timely and commendable step toward upholding standards in the practice of ADR. A step in the right direction for ADR in Ghana! Kudos, Dr Kofi Sakyiba Korankye-Sakyi."

@Nana Kwabena Abankwa also said:·

"The thought they were filling a gap... Not knowing, they were in breach of the law. I love the way you are advocating the ADR. Most of us did not even know it existed... Keep it up Senior."

@Haruna Unique Mahama commented

"The least said about Aunti Naa's show the better. Evading people's right to privacy anyhow and exposing them to public ridicule without recourse to law. The most annoying part is that she calls unsuspecting victims on phone and put them live on air without letting them know they are speaking live on radio and television and displaying their pictures as well without their consent; See the case of Raphael Cubagee V Michael Yeboah Asare."

A Ghanaian lady has been called to appear on national television to accuse her mother of infidelity. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Daughter accuses mother of infidelity

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had triggered reactions on social media after she appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa Afutuo.

This comes after she accused her mother on national television while both her parents were present on the show.

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh