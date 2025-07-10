Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Auntie Naa, has responded to claims of her alleged hijacking of the funeral funds of the late Girls SP

She described the remarks made by Girls SP's children as false and issued a 24-hour ultimatum for them to retract their words

Netizens who saw the video of Auntie's warning were unhappy with the children of Girls SP and criticised them

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Eunice Amerley Nortey, known as Auntie Naa, has strongly warned the children of Girls SP to stop tarnishing her reputation over claims related to funeral funds.

Auntie Naa's remarks follow an interview given by the deceased's eldest child, who accused her of confiscating donations meant for their mother's funeral.

Auntie Naa fumes over allegations saying she's confiscated Girls SP's funeral donations. Image source: Oyerepa TV/ GH Page

Source: Facebook

In the interview, a man identified as Yaw Boateng claimed that he had received a call from Girls SP’s relatives in Canada, informing him that they had sent money for the funeral, but it never reached the family.

He alleged that Auntie Naa had received the money and only gave them GH¢4,000 out of the GH¢30,000 sent, failing to account for the rest.

He also suspected there could be additional funeral donations that had gone directly to Auntie Naa without reaching the family.

Disgruntled Ghanaians advise Auntie Naa to seek legal redress against Girls SP's children over funeral donation claims. Image source: Auntie Naa Official

Source: TikTok

However, Auntie Naa has vehemently rejected the allegations, urging the public to disregard them. She insists that she handed over all the money she received to the family and had no involvement in the funeral arrangements beyond that.

She therefore issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the first child of Girls SP to retract his words or face her wrath.

"I'm a peace lover. I want peace. I've never been this angry over an issue, and today is the first time. I announced on this platform (Oyereoa Afutuo) that a group from Canada is bringing in money.

"After my show, all the relatives, numbering about 20, were seated, and I handed over the money to the family. The son who granted the interview, you have 24 hours, just 24 hours to retract your statement of face my wrath," she said.

She, however. stated that this incident would not affect her love or respect for her deceased former colleague, mother-figure and friend.

Watch the video of Auntie Naa issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the children of Girls SP below:

Netizens blast SP's children over donation claims

Netizens who saw Auntie Naa's warning to the children were outraged. Many in the comments section slammed the children, describing them as ungrateful for coming to call Auntie Naa out over the funeral funds. Others urged her to consider a lawsuit against the children.

@ADWOA-SARK OUTLET wrote:

"This case should be with ohenene nka they will hear correct insults."

@Lizzy Adutwum wrote:

"Take them to Aunty Naa."

@Jstchallmhe Multisoc wrote:

"Agya Adwoa ho y3 me ahi papa😅😅"

@ADWOA PAPABI wrote:

"Sofo too allow her to speak from her heart."

@Tina wrote:

"Aunty Naa sue them paaaaa, including ghpage nkwaseafour no."

Girls SP passes away, Auntie Naa mourns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Girls SP, who was a popular panel member of Oyerepa Afutuo, has passed away.

This was announced by Auntie Naa after she had been missing from the show for a long time, leaving fans curious.

Netizens who saw the emotional post by Auntie Naa announcing the death of her beloved panellist were left heartbroken.

Source: YEN.com.gh