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Gospel Singer Piesie Esther's Husband Shares Romantic Birthday Note and Photos Online
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Gospel Singer Piesie Esther's Husband Shares Romantic Birthday Note and Photos Online

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther is trending online after her husband publicised a romantic birthday message to her
  • The husband, identified on social media as God of Enoch, uploaded breathtaking photoshoot pictures of himself and his wife to mark the day
  • The rare social media appearance of the gospel artist's husband triggered massive reactions from fans who praised their strong marital bond

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The husband of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has surfaced online to celebrate his wife's birthday with a romantic message.

Piesie Esther, a gospel artist in Ghana, birthday, Piesie Esther's husband, people, love, romance, Christianity, and music, President John Dramani Mahama
Gospel singer Piesie Esther’s husband pens a romantic note for his wife as she celebrates her birthday. Image credit: piesieesther, godofenoch1/Instagram
Source: Instagram

The man, identified online as God of Enoch, took to his Instagram page on June 3, 2026, to shower praises on the singer as she added a new year to her age.

While many followers of the gospel artist knew she was married, her husband's sudden public appearance to celebrate her birthday generated widespread excitement across social media platforms.

Attached to the emotional birthday message were elegant photos showing the celebrity couple posing together with bright smiles.

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"Proverbs 31:29. “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, my answered prayer, and one of God’s greatest blessings in my life. ❤️ Today, I celebrate not only the amazing woman you are, but also the grace, strength, wisdom, and love that you carry so effortlessly. "
"Watching you grow, thrive, and walk boldly in God’s purpose has been one of my greatest joys. I love you more than words can express, and I am grateful to live with you. Happy Birthday, my love. May heaven continue to smile upon you," Piesie Esther's husband wrote.

In the viral birthday photographs, the popular gospel singer wore a red beaded fitting dress designed with a long gown flowing onto the ground.

Her husband complemented her appearance by rocking a sleek ash and black suit paired with a black glittery cap.

The Instagram post below has the full love message Piesie Esther's husband wrote for her birthday.

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Piesie Esther's husband's birthday message spark reactions

The couple's elegant styling and affectionate display quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the comment section to wish the singer well.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the husband's post below:

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

"Glorious birthday, sweet soul🎂🎂🎊🎊"

enfransphotography wrote:

"HBD! My adorable mummy 🥳 Cheers to more life, more blessings, and more wins this year."

akosuasarpong33 commented:

"Happy birthday 🎂 sis 😍❤️"

akwaabaushers_global added:

"🔥🔥🔥 May God continue to bless this beautiful family"

kinanifloral stated:

"Couple goals 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."
Piesie Esther, President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana Politics, NDC members, Ghanaian musicians, Gospel singers, Ghanaian celebrities
John Dramani Mahama sings with Piesie Esther as she performs “Soma Ogya” at an event. Photo credit: @piesiesther
Source: Instagram

President Mahama performs with Piesie Esther

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama once again showed his support for Ghana’s creative industry, even after the 2025 Detty December celebrations.

In a viral video, the statesman displayed his vocal skills, winning the admiration of many Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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