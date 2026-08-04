UAE Announces New Work Visa Requirements for Ghanaians

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new condition for Ghanaians applying for employment visas to the UAE on August 4, 2026

The UAE introduced a mandatory Good Conduct Certificate requirement under two new cabinet decisions affecting all worker categories

Ghanaians already in the UAE on visit visas have been given a 45-day grace period to regularise their immigration status

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Ghanaians planning to work in the United Arab Emirates now face an additional step in the visa application process following a new announcement by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a new Good Conduct Certificate requirement for UAE employment visas. Image credit: Immigrantinvest, golfcphoto/iStock

Source: UGC

The ministry shared on 4 August 2026 that it had received official communication from the UAE Embassy in Accra introducing a mandatory new condition for Ghanaian nationals seeking employment in the Gulf nation.

New UAE work visa requirement

Under UAE Cabinet Decision No. 1/36 of 2026 and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Decision No. 1/36 of 2026, all applicants for UAE employment visas must now obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, commonly referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

The rollout is being implemented in two stages. The first phase, effective 30 March 2026, applies to all worker categories applying for UAE employment visas from Ghana. The second phase, which took effect on 20 July 2026, extends the same requirement to all worker categories already residing in the UAE.

Crucially, the certificate will not be accepted by UAE authorities unless it has been authenticated by both Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Accra.

The Facebook post below has the official statement announcing the new UAE work visa requirements for Ghanaians.

Grace period for Ghanaians on visit visas

Ghanaians currently in the UAE on visit visas who intend to switch to work visas have been granted a 45-day grace period from the effective date of the decision to put their immigration status in order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Ghanaian citizens intending to seek employment in the UAE to promptly comply with the new requirement, warning that failure to do so could lead to delays or complications in the visa application process.

The ministry added that it is collaborating closely with the UAE Embassy in Accra to ensure the smooth implementation of the new measures. Ghanaians seeking further clarification have been directed to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Police Service, or the UAE Embassy in Accra.

UK PM Keir Starmer outlines Skilled Worker visa application fees based on location and duration. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

UK announces Skilled Worker visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom published a detailed breakdown of the fees required to apply for a Skilled Worker visa, clarifying that the total cost depends on where an applicant is applying from and the length of the visa being sought.

The information, made available on the UK government website, outlines that applicants may pay anywhere between £819 and £1,865 in application fees alone.

The UK government noted that this payment is non-refundable and does not in itself guarantee that a visa will be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh