Asantewaa confirmed on Tuesday, July 14, that she ended her relationship with baby daddy AMG Armani, days after an emotional post hinted at a split

AMG Armani responded to the news on Snapchat, joking that he now faces a struggle finding a baby girl as a single man

Asantewaa pushed back at critics who accused her of seeking attention, thanking friends who helped her heal in silence

AMG Armani has broken his silence following Asantewaa's public confirmation that their relationship is over, turning to Snapchat to address the split with a dose of humour.

AMG Armani reacts after his baby mama, Asantewaa, claimed that their relationship had crashed. Image credit: @asantewaaaaa, @nkebeldereporter

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian influencer and content creator Asantewaa officially confirmed the breakup on Tuesday, July 14, telling followers she would no longer pretend everything was fine. The announcement came a day after an emotional post on Monday, July 13, in which she reflected on personal pain without explicitly naming Armani.

"I've cried, I've healed, I've grown. A failed marriage and a failed relationship are chapters. It's not my whole story. My greatest blessing? My two children. My greatest strength," she wrote.

The post drew immediate scepticism from some quarters, with critics suggesting she was chasing attention. Asantewaa wasted no time shutting that down.

"Ow, I just want attention? Lol, then after the attention, what's next? I really don't care what whoever thinks of me and my actions. That's up to you. I won't pretend as if all is well and die in silence," she fired back.

She also took the opportunity to thank the people who quietly supported her recovery, naming Fella, Deuces, Cookie, Hagar's mother, Dehair Diary, Danita's mother, and her genuine followers.

"Thank you to everyone who was helping me recover and heal silently," she added.

Armani responds to Asantewaa breakup claims

While Asantewaa addressed the emotional weight of their separation, Armani took a lighter approach.

In a Snapchat exchange with a fan, a user named Ama suggested he would eventually have a baby girl on his fourth child, writing:

"You will get a girl on your fourth born oo. 3 boys, 1 girl."

Armani responded with self-deprecating humour, posting on his screen:

"Now that I'm single, how am I going to get the girl?"

The exchange was captured in a screenshot and shared by TikToker NimaBrownScoop, where it quickly circulated among followers watching the couple's public split unfold in real time. Armani's tone contrasted sharply with Asantewaa's more candid and emotionally charged posts, though both confirmed that the relationship has come to an end.

The two share children together, and Asantewaa has made clear that her children remain her central focus as she moves forward.

The TikTok post with details of AMG Armani's response to Asantewaa's breakup claims is below.

Asantewaa's brother slams her over breakup

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, slammed her for publicly announcing her breakup from Armani.

He said her action was aimed at seeking public sympathy and called her out for only spending time with her children when filming content.

Source: YEN.com.gh