The wife of 2023 Ghana's Strongest champion Godfred Akolbila opened up about her husband's final hours in an interview with Akoma Sports on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

She recounted how the late strongman athlete collapsed before reaching hospital, leaving the Ghana's sporting community and his fans in a state of mourning

Social media reactions to Godfred Akolbila's wife's remarks reflected grief and caution regarding health issues after the unfortunate tragedy

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The wife of Godfred Akolbila, the 2023 Ghana Strongest champion, has publicly shared the heartbreaking chain of events that preceded her husband's sudden death on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

2023 Ghana's Strongest competition winner Godfred Akolbila's wife narrates the events leading to her husband's death. Photo source: TV3 Ghana, EDHUB

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Akoma Sports, she described how the strongman athlete woke in the early hours of that morning complaining that his body felt unusually warm.

According to her, she gave her late husband paracetamol, hoping it would bring his temperature down.

When the medicine provided little relief, Akolbila suspected he might be dealing with malaria and asked her to get him antimalarial medicine.

She obliged, but despite taking the medicine, his condition continued to deteriorate rather than improve.

As the family hurriedly made arrangements to transport him to hospital, Akolbila collapsed before they could get him out of the house.

She stated that the 2023 Ghana's Strongest winner was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, leaving loved ones, friends and Ghana's sporting community in a state of disbelief.

Godfred Akolbila's wife pays tribute to husband

Beyond recounting the events of that tragic morning, his wife used the interview to speak warmly about the kind of man Akolbila was beyond his athletic achievements.

She eulogised the late strongman athlete as a person of admirable character, painting a picture of a husband who was much more than a celebrated strongman competitor.

Akolbila's death left many who followed his remarkable journey to winning TV3 Ghana's Strongest title in 2023 in disbelief after the unfortunate news broke on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the outpouring of grief that followed news of his passing, with fans and colleagues across Ghana mourning the loss of one of the country's most recognisable strength athletes.

The X video of the late Godfred Akolbila's wife narrating the events that led to her husband's demise is below:

Godfred Akolbila's wife's remarks stir reactions

The video shared by EDHUB, a popular Ghanaian blogger, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, drew widespread reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kwamepeprah800 said:

"Hmm, our condolences to the entire family."

SaaSResourxro commented:

"Why interview at this stage? Oh Ghana! The woman is in pain. This never requires any scientific evidence."

Country_Kwame wrote:

"Oh just like that? Eii life."

Pastor Danny Boateng's wife weeps at one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an emotional scene involving Pastor Daniel Boateng's wife, Jessica, at her late husband's one-week observation.

As tears streamed down her face at the solemn gathering, the depth of her grief resonated with many, sparking a wave of sympathy across social media for the beloved pastor lost too soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh