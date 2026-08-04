GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi dismissed social media claims that GH¢200 million belonging to the institution had been stolen

Gyamfi denied ever knowing Dominic Bonsu, who was alleged to be his bodyguard and accused of absconding with the funds

The GoldBod has suspended Dominic Bonsu Ventures' gold buying licence and initiated criminal proceedings against its proprietor

Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has flatly rejected viral social media claims that GH¢200 million belonging to the institution was stolen by a man allegedly connected to him as a bodyguard.

Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi denies Kofi Bentil's allegations of a bodyguard stealing GH¢200 million. Photo source: Sammy Gyamfi, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gyamfi confirmed that the claims were false, saying:

"No one has stolen or absconded with GHS200 million belonging to the GoldBod. Neither has the GoldBod lost any money."

Sammy Gyamfi denies link to Dominic Bonsu

The GoldBod CEO said he had no knowledge of the individual at the centre of the allegations.

The claims identified one Dominic Bonsu as Gyamfi's personal bodyguard and accused him of making off with the funds.

Sammy Gyamfi rejected this entirely, stating:

"I have never seen or met the said Dominic Bonsu, who is alleged to be my bodyguard. I have never at any time in my life had a bodyguard by name Dominic Bonsu."

According to Gyamfi, Dominic Bonsu is the sole proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, a company that holds a Tier 2 gold buying licence under the GoldBod regulatory framework.

He noted that more than 400 such licensed buyers operate under the institution's oversight, and that the GoldBod has no direct financial dealings with any of them.

All financial transactions, he explained, are conducted exclusively with licensed aggregators, with pre-finance advances secured by Advance Payment Guarantees.

Criminal proceedings and licence suspension

Gyamfi confirmed that Dominic Bonsu had been arrested and remanded by the High Court following a complaint lodged by an aggregator counterparty.

GoldBod has also separately initiated criminal proceedings against him under the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140), and has suspended Dominic Bonsu Ventures' gold buying licence over alleged breaches of its terms and conditions and the regulator's operational guidelines.

He was clear that the legal matter before the court arises from a commercial dispute between a licensed aggregator and a licensed Tier 2 buyer, and "does not involve any amount of GHS200 million."

Sammy Gyamfi also stated that none of GoldBod's licensed aggregators currently owes the institution any outstanding funds.

The statement came in direct response to a Facebook post by lawyer Kofi Bentil, who had raised questions about how such a large sum could have gone missing. Gyamfi addressed Bentil by name, saying:

"As a senior lawyer, he ought to subject unverified social media information to basic due diligence before running with the same. It will be highly disappointing and disgraceful if this mischievous claim is coming from him."

See Sammy Gyamfi's response on Facebook to Kofi Bentil's claim:

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh