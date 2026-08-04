Italy's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies launched a dedicated section on the Cliclavoro platform for foreign nationals

The portal separates guidance for EU and non-EU workers, covering entry rights, work permits, and the annual Decreto Flussi quota system

Young residents aged 15 to 29 can access the Youth Guarantee Programme through the platform to ease their entry into the Italian labour market

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Italy has taken a notable step to assist foreign nationals by rolling out a dedicated section on Cliclavoro, the digital employment platform managed by the country's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, to guide both EU and non-EU citizens through the process of working or setting up a business in Italy.

Italy posts a website for foreigners seeking work. Photo credit: @Reuters.

Source: Getty Images

The portal divides its guidance based on the nationality of the user.

Citizens from any of the 27 EU member states are informed of their rights to freedom of movement, residence, and employment in Italy under Legislative Decree No. 30 of 6 February 2007, which brought the EU's freedom of movement directive into Italian law.

The platform also addresses British nationals specifically, noting that post-Brexit arrangements now govern their entry and employment conditions in the country.

Italy's Decreto Flussi system for Non-EU workers

For those arriving from outside the EU, the pathway into the Italian labour market is more structured. Entry for work purposes falls under Italy's Consolidated Immigration Act, and the number of non-EU nationals admitted each year is set by the Decreto Flussi, an annual government decree that determines entry quotas based on the requirements of the Italian economy.

Italy regularly opens this quota system to nationals from several countries, making it one of the more clearly defined routes into Europe for non-EU workers.

Once legally resident in Italy, foreign workers are entitled to equal treatment and full equality of rights alongside Italian workers, in line with conventions adopted by both the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations.

Youth guarantee programme for young residents

One of the more distinctive features of the new resource is the information it provides on Italy's Youth Guarantee Programme.

The initiative is open to EU workers and non-EU nationals with the legal right to remain in Italy who are between 15 and 29 years old. It is designed to help young foreign residents integrate into the Italian workforce more smoothly.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policies also uses the platform to publish monitoring reports on migration trends, covering data on how foreign nationals enter and remain in the country, family reunification matters, and employment conditions.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have been closely following migration conversations, the Cliclavoro portal offers a practical and legally grounded starting point for understanding what working in Italy actually requires.

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Source: YEN.com.gh